Iron Man digs the OnePlus 7 Pro: Check out the new brand campaign

Those in India missing Iron Man, don’t worry, he will soon be on a hoarding near you, with one of the most awaited flagships of 2019: The OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus has just roped in Robert Downey Jr., best known for his iconic role as Iron Man in the Marvel Avengers Series, as its brand ambassador. For OnePlus, which just launched the OnePlus 7 Pro in a major event taking place in three major cities simultaneously (New York, London and Bengaluru), getting Downey Jr as the brand ambassador signals another major feat.

The latest endorsement deal with Robert Downey Jr, will only cement the company’s global premium smartphone marker image. OnePlus has managed to carve a niche for its self in the global flagship smartphone space, despite limiting itself to just two phones a year approach.

In 2018, we had seen OnePlus launch an Avengers Edition for the OnePlus 6 to celebrate the release of Infinity War and this time, the brand has gotten Downey to endorse its new OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus says the long-term campaign will celebrate its disruptive role in the smartphone industry and is in line with their core philosophy of ‘Never Settle’.

“We, at OnePlus believe in having a laser focus in everything we do and in doing whatever it takes to create an exceptional experience for our community. Working with Robert Downey Jr, we see that these ideologies are reflected in him as well, in his creativity and dedication. This synergy has us convinced that nobody could represent what we stand for better and we are delighted to welcome Robert Downey Jr into the OnePlus family,” Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said on the partnership.

“It’s cool to see a young brand disrupting the tech landscape… I was challenged to help them create an authentic campaign based on the tenets of quality and craftsmanship, and it’s already proving to be a great fit creatively… In checking out the upcoming ‘OnePlus 7 Pro’ the attention to detail coupled with innovative design was truly impressive…,” is what Robert Downey Jr. had to say on the brand association.

OnePlus will be using campaigns with Robert Downey Jr endorsing its latest OnePlus 7 Pro across India and China, which is not surprising. India is one of the most important markets for OnePlus where is continues to dominate in the premium segment.

Numbers from research firms like Counterpoint showed that the OnePlus brand has managed to retain the top position in the premium segment in India, ahead of bigger players like Samsung and Apple.

The new ads will talk about OnePlus 7 Pro, which is the company’s most hyped flagship in India. OnePlus 7 series marks the first time that the company has introduced Pro variant along with its regular OnePlus 7. OnePlus 7 Pro, which is now available for open sale in India, starting at Rs 48,999, comes with many firsts from the brand.

For one, OnePlus 7 Pro is the first phone from the company to offer a 2K FLUID AMOLED display which has a 90 Hz refresh rate, that will mean smoother and faster animations, gaming experiences. OnePlus 7 Pro series is also the only phone hitting the stores to offer UFS 3.0 storage, which will mean faster data transfer speeds on your phone and this is the first device from the company to come with a 12GB RAM option.

The phone is also the first and only device so far to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in the Indian market. With the new Pro variant, this is also the first time that the company has gone for a triple camera at the back offering a 48MP sensor, 8MP sensor with 3X zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor as well. OnePlus 7 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge.