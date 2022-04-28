iQOO Z6 Pro, iQOO Z6 4G announced: Check price, specifications

iQOO has announced two new smartphones in India that add to the Z6 series. The two new phones are the iQOO Z6 Pro and the iQOO Z6 4G. Along with the iQOO Z6, the company now has a total of three phones in the Z6 series.

Check out all you need to know about the iQOO Z6 Pro and Z6 4G here.

iQOO Z6 Pro

The iQOO Z6 Pro comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits brightness and 240Hz touch sampling. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also has advanced vapour chamber liquid cooling with a total surface area of 32,993 sq mm.

The device sports a triple camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. There is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls on the front. The phone also comes with a 4,700 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.

iQOO Z6 4G

The iQOO Z6 4G comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. There is support for external storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The iQOO Z6 4G also sports a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP bokeh sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera. There is also a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.

Pricing

The iQOO Z6 Pro is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 24,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. There is also a 12GB/256GB variant priced at Rs 28,999. The phone is available in two colours Legion Sky and Phantom Dusk.

The iQOO Z6 4G is priced at Rs 14,999 in India for the base 4GB/128GB variant while a higher 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The top-end 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The device is available in Lumina Blue and Raven Black colours.