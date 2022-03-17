iQOO Z6 launched in India: All you need to know

IQOO just launched its next smartphone in India after the iQOO 9 series, and unlike the flagship phones, the new phone is the latest entry in the brand’s midrange Z-series.

Unlike the iQOO Z5, the iQOO Z6 has been launched in the lower mid-range segment and comes with a Snapdragon 695 chip. The company also claims it is the fastest 5G phone in the segment. Here’s all you need to know about the Z6.

iQOO Z6: What’s new?

The iQOO Z6 comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display that supports 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling. iQOO also says the phone has a 5-layer liquid cooling mechanism inside. The phone is 8.25mm thick and weighs 186 grams. There is a triple camera module on the back and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right.

The iQOO Z6 is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging.

The triple camera setup on the back features a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP bokeh lens and another 2MP macro sensor.

There is Android 12-based FuntouchOS on the iQOO Z6 and other features include a USB-C port, a 3.5mm port, and a microSD card slot.

iQOO Z6: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Z6 is priced at Rs 15,499 for the 4GB/128GB variant, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The phone is available in two colorways – Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black and will go on sale from March 22.

iQOO also has bank launch offers that can get you a discount of up to Rs 2,000 on purchasing the phones with HDFC cards.