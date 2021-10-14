scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 14, 2021
MUST READ

iQOO Z5x set to launch on October 20; design and features revealed

This announcement comes just weeks after the brand launched iQOO Z5 5G smartphone in China and India.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: October 14, 2021 12:02:22 pm

The iQOO Z5x is all set to launch on October 20. The company has confirmed this via its official Weibo account. This announcement comes just weeks after the brand launched iQOO Z5 5G smartphone in China and India. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has also revealed the design of its upcoming phone.

The teaser shows that the iQOO Z5x will offer a rectangular rear camera module in the top-left corner. The setup will house two cameras, which will be assisted by a LED flash. It confirms that the primary unit of the upcoming iQOO phone will use a 50MP sensor.

The teasers on the event page that are visible on Vivo’s official website, shows that the device has very slim bezels. It will likely offer a water-drop style notched display or a circular notch, similar to high-end Samsung phones.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 9: Design, specifications and price compared

As per the poster, the iQOO Z5x has a volume rocker and power key on the right side of the frame. The power key will also act as a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The upcoming phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery, which you usually get on most of the budget devices. It will be made available in two colour options, orange and black. The smartphone also features a USB-C port at the bottom, which is assisted by a speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The rest of the details are still unknown and the company is expected to reveal more in a few days. If we take a look at TENAA listing, the iQOO Z5x will arrive with a 6.58-inch TFT display. It will reportedly be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 900 5G processor. The smartphone might be offered with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 14: Latest News

Advertisement