iQOO Z5x set to launch on October 20; design and features revealed

The iQOO Z5x is all set to launch on October 20. The company has confirmed this via its official Weibo account. This announcement comes just weeks after the brand launched iQOO Z5 5G smartphone in China and India. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has also revealed the design of its upcoming phone.

The teaser shows that the iQOO Z5x will offer a rectangular rear camera module in the top-left corner. The setup will house two cameras, which will be assisted by a LED flash. It confirms that the primary unit of the upcoming iQOO phone will use a 50MP sensor.

The teasers on the event page that are visible on Vivo’s official website, shows that the device has very slim bezels. It will likely offer a water-drop style notched display or a circular notch, similar to high-end Samsung phones.

As per the poster, the iQOO Z5x has a volume rocker and power key on the right side of the frame. The power key will also act as a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The upcoming phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery, which you usually get on most of the budget devices. It will be made available in two colour options, orange and black. The smartphone also features a USB-C port at the bottom, which is assisted by a speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The rest of the details are still unknown and the company is expected to reveal more in a few days. If we take a look at TENAA listing, the iQOO Z5x will arrive with a 6.58-inch TFT display. It will reportedly be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 900 5G processor. The smartphone might be offered with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.