iQOO Z5x 5G launched with 120Hz display, 44W fast charging: Check price and specs

The iQOO Z5x smartphone has been launched in China with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The device has a 120Hz high refresh rate display, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, 44W fast charging, support for 5G connectivity and more.

iQOO Z5x price, availability details

The iQOO Z5x is priced at CNY 1,599, which is around Rs 18,800. The mentioned price is for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will cost CNY 1,699 (around Rs 20,000). The 8GB + 256GB configuration will be sold for CNY 1,899 (around Rs 22,300).

The newly launched iQOO Z5x is currently available for pre-order in China and interested buyers can get it in Black, White, and Sandstone Orange colours. The shipment of the device will begin on October 30.

iQOO Z5x specifications, features

The dual-SIM iQOO Z5x ships with Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 650nits of peak brightness. The display also supports 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. It is backed by up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It has a five-layer liquid cooling system for thermal management. For biometric authentication, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the iQOO Z5x comes with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the company has added an 8MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a 5,000mAh battery, which supports a 44W flash charge. The company is claiming that the bundled charger will top the phone’s battery by up to 58 percent in 30 minutes.