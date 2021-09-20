iQOO Z5 5G to launch in India on September 27: What to expect

iQOO is looking at launching a new smartphone in India under its upper mid-range Z series. The smartphone will be the iQOO Z5 5G that the company is set to launch in China in a couple of days. Now, we know thanks to a new teaser that the phone is also coming to India soon after.

A new teaser of the iQOO Z5 5G reveals that the phone will be launching in India on September 27. iQOO has apparently taken the OnePlus route and decided to skip the iQOO Z4, as the number is considered a unlucky in China. The image reveals a blue-coloured phone with a rectangular triple camera module, and three camera lenses on the back.

iQOO Z5 5G: What we know so far

Set for a launch in China on September 23, the iQOO Z5 5G is set to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and could come with a LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device is also expected to pack a 120Hz AMOLED display and could feature 55W fast charging as well. Expect Android 11 with FunTouch OS out of the box as well.

If these predicted specifications end up being accurate, the Z5 5G could improve over the iQOO Z3 in two major areas, which would be the performance and the display. The Snapdragon 778G is expected to pack more power than the Snapdragon 765G that was used on the iQOO Z3. Meanwhile, a 120Hz AMOLED screen could deliver better contrasts and punchier colours than the LCD screen of the iQOO Z3.

With its imminent launch in India being soon after the launch in China, we could expect the same phone and specifications to be released in both countries. Although more details here would be available only on September 23 when the phone goes official in the brand’s home country.