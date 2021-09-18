iQOO Z5 tipped to launch in India by September end: Everything we know so far

iQOO is set to launch its latest smartphone; the iQOO Z5 in China on September 23. The launch event will begin at 2:30PM local time. The same device is then expected to launch in India too.

According to GSMArena, the iQOO Z5 could launch in the country by the end of this month. Additionally, the cited source also claims that the upcoming iQOO smartphone will be priced under Rs 30,000 in India.

As of now, the company hasn’t given any confirmation on the India launch of the iQOO Z5. But, the brand is expected to bring it to the Indian market as well as it is already selling the iQOO Z3 in India.

Ahead of the China launch, iQOO has revealed some key specifications of the device, including the processor. Here is everything we know about the iQOO Z5.

iQOO Z5: Specifications

The company has already confirmed that the iQOO Z5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. From what the company has revealed, the iQOO Z5 will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and can offer 96 hours of music playback, 18.3 hours of video playback, and 10.4 hours of gaming.

The iQOO Z5’s display will offer support for a 120Hz screen refresh rate but the company has not confirmed whether the display would be an LCD or an OLED panel. Additionally, the screen will have a 240Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 coverage, and HDR10 certification.

One of the teasers also revealed that the device will feature a punch-hole display design and the circular notch will house the selfie camera.

As far as audio is concerned, the iQOO Z5 will reportedly pack stereo speakers for surround sound and will support Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless.