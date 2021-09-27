iQoo Z5 5G launched in India: Here’s all you need to know

iQoo today launched the iQoo Z5 in India soon after the mid-range phone was unveiled in the Chinese market. The iQoo Z5 will be available alongside the iQoo Z3 and the more powerful iQoo 7 series. Here’s all you need to know about the phone.

The new iQoo Z5 is priced at Rs 23,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant while a 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 26,990. The phone is available in two colour variants, Arctic Dawn and Mystic Space colour options. The phone will be available on both the iQoo website as well as Amazon India from October 3.

Launch offers for the phone include a discount for HDFC Bank debit and credit cards of Rs 1,500 and also Rs 1,500 off with an Amazon coupon. The phone is also available for no-cost EMI for up to 9 months.

Specifications and features

The iQoo Z5 comes with Android 11 and will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is also a 20:9 panel with DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR 10 support.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and it is paired with either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and either 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. For the cameras the iQoo Z5 comes with a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, and 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. A 16MP front camera is also present for video calls and selfies.

The phone also features a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 44W fast charging, which is a larger battery but a slightly slower charging speed than the iQoo Z3. Other features includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone port, and a new liquid cooling system with 4D game vibrations and stereo speakers.