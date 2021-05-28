iQOO Z3 to launch in India soon: Expected specifications, price

The iQoo Z3 which was launched in China recently is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC ( Image source : Product Image / iQoo China website )

iQoo is set to launch a new smartphone in India and the company has posted a teaser on its official India twitter account. The smartphone is expected to be the iQoo Z3 that was launched in China recently. iQoo Z3 is the successor to the iQoo Z1 and iQoo Z1x.

The smartphone supports 120Hz screen refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC with triple-camera setup on the back . There is a waterdrop-style notch at the front and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The company tweeted its plan to launch a Z-series smartphone in India soon which is expected to the be the iQoo Z3. The tweet shows a small video clip with a brightly coloured Z at the forefront with the tagline #FULLYLOADED, which further solidifies the identity of the smartphone. It is important to note that iQoo India has not confirmed the exact launch date of the smartphone.

Something’s round the corner. And it’s THE thing to watch out for! Guess what’s gonna take you by storm! Stay tuned for the #FullyLoaded pic.twitter.com/h8wEFVD0Nd — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 27, 2021

iQoo Z3: Specifications (Expected)

We know the specifications of the iQoo Z3, which was launched in China in March. The smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+(1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0, based on Android 11. The iQoo Z3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC along with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded by using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup which is headlined by a 64MP primary camera along with a 8MP sensor ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone packs a 16MP front facing shooter for all your selfie needs.

The iQoo Z3 packs a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. It is important to note that the Indian variant may have some differences in terms of the specs it offers, as the company has been known to make minor changes to its devices in the past.

iQoo Z3: Price and variants (Expected)

The iQoo Z3 is available at a starting price of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 18,900) in China . If the Indian variant of the smartphone is priced similarly to its China variant, we could expect the smartphone to be available at around Rs 19,000 in India. The phone was launched in Cloud Oxygen, Deep Space, and Nebula colours and the same options should be made available in India.