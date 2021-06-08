iQOO Z3 launched in India with Snapdragon 768G; Check price, specifications

Here is all you need to know about the iQOO Z3. (Express Photo)

iQOO launched the Z3, its first mid-range device in India today. The new Z-series phone is packed with features like a 120Hz screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC and 64MP camera. Here’s all you need to know about the phone.

iQOO Z3 Pricing

The iQOO Z3 is priced starting at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB/128GB variant, Rs 20,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 22,990 for the 8GB/256GB variant in India. The iQOO Z3 will also be available in two colours, ace black and cyber blue. The phone will go on sale on Amazon India and the iQOO website starting today. Users of ICICI Bank credit and debit cards will get a further discount of Rs 1,500 on the phone.

iQOO Z3 Specifications

The iQOO Z3 features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ screen that supports a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. Users can lock the phone at 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz or set it on a Smart Switch mode that dynamically switches refresh rates according to the apps you are using. For gaming, the phone offers a 180Hz touch response and what the company calls a 5-layer liquid-cooling system.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, which is 5G enabled. Users get up to 8GB LPDDRX4 RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage on the top variant. However, iQOO claims an extended RAM feature allows the phone to use 3GB more RAM from the internal storage. The phone also comes with a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging. There is also Android 11, with the FuntouchOS 11 skin on top.

Coming to the optics on the iQOO Z3, the phone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. This comprises a 64MP primary camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is also a 16MP selfie camera on the front in a waterdrop notch.

Other features on the phone include Bluetooth 5.1, a USB-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. We will also post our full review of the iQOO Z3 soon so stay tuned for that as well.