iQoo Z3 launch date confirmed for India; expected specs and price

iQoo has confirmed the launch of its latest gaming-focused smartphone, the iQoo Z3. The smartphone will launch in India on June 8. The device is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC and will be available in India via Amazon. The company is hosting an online event on June 8 at 12:00 PM. iQoo has tweeted a small teaser for the smartphone on its official India account which confirms the presence of 55 W flash charging on the device.

Amazon has already set up a microsite for the same with a “Notify Me” button to notify users about the launch. Additionally, Amazon has stated its plan to reveal “its favourite features” of the smartphone in the coming days. The iQOO Z3 5G phone was launched in China in March. Although recent leaks and now confirmations hint towards the company launching the same device in India, iQOO is known to tweak its phones for the Indian market.

The wait is almost over! We’re all set to welcome the #Fullyloaded iQOO Z3 at 12PM, 8th June. The performance of India’s 1st Smartphone with Snapdragon 768G 5G will blow your mind. Excited? We are too.#iQOOZ3, it’s made for Gen Z. Get Notified: https://t.co/cUZipqixqc#iQOO pic.twitter.com/DGsm1nV9DP — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 1, 2021

iQoo Z3: Specifications and features

If iQoo decides to release the same variant of the smartphone it released in China, the smartphone may come with similar specs. The iQoo Z3 may pack a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. The device may come with up to 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card. The device will likely run on Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own OriginOS skin on top. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 4,400mAh battery. The company has confirmed that the Indian variant will come with support for 55W fast charging which will allow it to get charged from 0 to over 50% in just 19 minutes.

You who are always on the go, This is For You!

Up to 50% Charge in just19 Minutes* with iQOO Z3 55W Flash Charge. iQOO Z3, Launching on 8th June. Get Notified – https://t.co/cUZipqixqc *T&C Apply.#StayTuned #iQOOZ3 #iQOO pic.twitter.com/iwy6K8galH — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 1, 2021

The iQoo Z3 is speculated to come with a triple cam setup headlined by a 64MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary sensor. We may get to see a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies.

iQoo Z3: Price

The iQoo Z3 was launched in China in March and came in three variants. The smartphone was released at a starting price of Yuan 1,699 which translates to around Rs 18,900 for the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant was priced at Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,000) while the high-end 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant was priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,100). It is important to note that the company has not revealed any information on the Indian pricing of the device