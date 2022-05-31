iQOO Neo 6 launched in India, offers Snapdragon 870 under Rs 30,000

iQOO today launched the iQOO Neo 6 smartphone in India. Targeted at power users and gamers like most other iQOO phones, the Neo 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chip and other interesting specifications. Here’s all you need to know about the iQOO Neo 6, including price, features and availability.

iQOO Neo 6: What’s new?

The iQOO Neo 6 sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling. The panel also comes with a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

A triple camera setup on the back of the phone comes with a 64MP main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8MP 116-degree ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera. There’s also a 16MP front camera in a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calls.

The phone also comes with stereo speakers, 4D game vibration powered by an X-axis linear motor and a 4,600mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging that can charge half the phone in about 12 minutes.

Other features include an IR blaster on the top of the phone and an in-display fingerprint scanner. iQOO is also promising two years of system updates and three years of monthly security updates on the device, which launches with Android 12-powered FunTouchOS 12.

Pricing and availability

The iQOO Neo 6 is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone is available in two colourways – Dark Nova and Cyber Rage.

iQOO also has a special inaugural offer till June 5 where buyers can get the phone for as low as Rs 25,999 using an instant discount of Rs 1000 and another flat Rs 3000 off when you buy the phone with an ICICI card. Users looking to trade in their old phone will also get an extra Rs 3,000 on the exchange value. The phone is currently available on iQOO.com and Amazon India.