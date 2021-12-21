iQoo Neo 5SE and Neo 5S launched: Specifications, features

iQoo has debuted its latest lineup of Neo 5 series smartphones in China. Both the Neo 5S and Neo 5SE come with a triple camera setup and high variable refresh rates.

iQoo Neo 5SE and Neo 5S pricing details availability

The phones have been made available for pre-order in China and will be released within the next week in their region. The Neo 5SE will go on sale on December 28, while the Neo 5S goes live on December 24, 2021.

The cheaper Neo 5SE will be available in three models. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is listed at Yuan 2199 (about Rs 26,100). The second model adds to the storage, making it 256GBs, and is priced at Yuan 2399 (about Rs 28,500), while the final version raises the RAM to 12GBs with 256GBs of storage, and can be purchased for Yuan 2599 (about Rs 30,900). The Neo 5SE will be available in a Blue, White, and multicolour (pearlescent) option.

The Neo 5S has also been launched in three variants, starting with the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at Yuan 2699 (about Rs 32,100). The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Yuan 2899 (about Rs 34,500) and the best model, 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage is listed for Yuan 3199 (about Rs 38,000). The Neo 5S comes in three colours – Black, Blue, and Orange.

iQoo Neo 5SE and Neo 5S specifications and hardware

Interestingly enough, the cheaper Neo 5SE’s 6.3-inch full HD + LCD display runs at a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, paired with up to 12 GBs of RAM and 256 Gbs of internal storage. For heat management, it also features a liquid cooling mechanism.

The phone offers a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies, at the front, you will see a 16MP punch-hole camera. The phone is packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and standard connectivity options such as 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, etc.

The larger 6.56-inch AMOLED display on the Neo 5S runs at a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and 12GBs of RAM. Internal storage size is the same as the SE variant, available up to 256GBs and comes with a highly-conductive heat dissipation system.

For photography, you get a 45MP primary camera, 13MP wide-angle, and 2MP telephoto lenses. It also comes with support for slow-motion capture, a starry night mode for night videos, and a big movie mode. You get a 16MP camera at the front for selfies, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.