iQOO India reveals Android 12 beta update roadmap for its phones

iQOO is the latest smartphone brand to announce its Android 12 beta update timeline. The news comes just days after Vivo revealed the Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 beta schedule for its devices.

The company has confirmed that it will be rolling out the Android 12 beta update for four smartphones by the end of December. These include the iQOO 7, iQOO Z3, iQOO 7 Legend, and iQOO Z5. The list also includes iQOO 3, but this smartphone will receive the latest Android OS beta update by the end of March 2022.

The update will be released in batches, so everyone might not get it at the same time. All the mentioned devices were launched with Android 11 out of the box. They are running on the company’s custom OriginOS skin.

iQOO made a strong comeback into the Indian market earlier this year, with the launch of the iQOO 7 series. The company then launched a few phones at different points to offer users better options. The brand tried to offer premium features at an affordable price point, a strategy that a lot of brands have tried to woo customers.

Just a few weeks back, the iQOO Z5 was launched in India after the mid-range phone made its debut in the Chinese market. It is priced under Rs 30,000 price segment and packs a high fresh rate display as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery under the hood and comes with 44W fast charging, which is a larger battery but a slightly slower charging speed than the iQOO Z3.