iQOO 9T to launch soon: Everything we know so far

The iQOO 9T is set to launch next week and is set to be one of the most powerful flagship phones of 2022 so far. The phone is one of the first to come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and is also set to bring other improvements over the iQOO 9 that launched earlier this year.
From officially revealed information to leaks and rumours, here’s everything we know about the iQOO 9T so far.
iQOO 9T Confirmed specifications
The iQOO 9T will be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which comes with improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of battery efficiency and thermal performance. The brand has also revealed that the phone will also feature a ‘dedicated gaming chip’ that increases the frame rate and optimises colours while playing games.
There is also a 2D flexible E5 AMOLED display panel on the phone that supports 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ while featuring a peak brightness of 1500 nits.
The phone also supports 120W FlashCharge fast charging and iQOO claims the phone will charge 100 per cent in 20 minutes. Apart from this, the 9T is set to feature a 3930mm² Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling System to deal with any excess heat.
Coming to the camera, the iQOO 9T is set to feature a 50MP GN5 main camera sensor, along with a V1+ chip. The V1+ chip is a joint collaboration between Vivo and MediaTek to make a chip that can power custom image processing, allowing the phone to do things like capture night shots with less than 1 lux lighting. There is also a 13MP ultrawide camera sensor and a tertiary 12MP portrait camera.
Other details
As per multiple reports, the iQOO 9T will also feature IP52 certification and come with 3 years of system updates and 4 years of security patches. The phone is also expected to be priced under Rs 50,000 for the base variant.
We should know more concrete details about the iQOO 9T in a few more days when the phone launches on Tuesday, August 2.
