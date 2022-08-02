scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

iQOO 9T launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: Check details

iQOO9T: Here's everything you need to know about the new iQOO 9T including price, specifications, and availability details.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 2, 2022 1:58:44 pm
iqoo, iqoo 9t, iqoo 9t launchThe iQOO 9T is India's second phone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. (Image Source: iQOO)

The iQOO 9T has today been launched in India and is the second device in the country to launch with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset following the Asus ROG Phone 6. The phone also comes with a number of flagship features including 120W fast charging, a 50MP triple camera and more. Here’s all you need to know about the phone.

iQOO 9T: Specifications and features

The iQOO 9T comes with a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display. This is an FHD+ panel and supports 120Hz refresh rate along with a peak brightness of 1500 nits. There is also 360Hz touch sampling rate support.

Also Read |iQOO 9 Pro review: Great flagship phone, but is that enough?

Apart from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the phone also comes with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage respectively. You also get stereo speakers, NFC, an in-display fingerprint scanner and Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

For photography, the phone is equipped with a 50MP main camera with OIS support, along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP portrait camera. There’s also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The device also comes with a 4,700mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging, but no wireless charging. iQOO claims the battery can be fully charged in about 20 minutes.

Also Read |iQOO Neo 6 review: A hot flagship, for the right reasons

iQOO has also thrown in the company’s V1+ chip that is targeted at improving gaming frame-rates using frame interpolation, while enhancing the screen’s colours during competitive gaming sessions.

iQOO 9T: Pricing and availability

The iQOO 9T is priced starting at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and the top-end 12GB/256GB variant costs Rs 54,999. Buyers can, however, get a discount of Rs 4,000 on using ICICI bank cards. The phone is currently on sale on iQOO.com and will go on sale on Amazon India on July 4 at 12pm.

The iQOO 9T is available in two colours, Alpha Black and Legend White, where the latter comes with the signature BMW strip-design. iQOO is also giving away a free iQOO gamepad worth Rs 3,999 to users purchasing the phone from iQOO.com.

