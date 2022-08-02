iQOO 9T launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: Check details

The iQOO 9T has today been launched in India and is the second device in the country to launch with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset following the Asus ROG Phone 6. The phone also comes with a number of flagship features including 120W fast charging, a 50MP triple camera and more. Here’s all you need to know about the phone.

iQOO 9T: Specifications and features

The iQOO 9T comes with a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display. This is an FHD+ panel and supports 120Hz refresh rate along with a peak brightness of 1500 nits. There is also 360Hz touch sampling rate support.

Apart from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the phone also comes with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage respectively. You also get stereo speakers, NFC, an in-display fingerprint scanner and Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

For photography, the phone is equipped with a 50MP main camera with OIS support, along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP portrait camera. There’s also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The device also comes with a 4,700mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging, but no wireless charging. iQOO claims the battery can be fully charged in about 20 minutes.

iQOO has also thrown in the company’s V1+ chip that is targeted at improving gaming frame-rates using frame interpolation, while enhancing the screen’s colours during competitive gaming sessions.

iQOO 9T: Pricing and availability

The iQOO 9T is priced starting at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and the top-end 12GB/256GB variant costs Rs 54,999. Buyers can, however, get a discount of Rs 4,000 on using ICICI bank cards. The phone is currently on sale on iQOO.com and will go on sale on Amazon India on July 4 at 12pm.

The iQOO 9T is available in two colours, Alpha Black and Legend White, where the latter comes with the signature BMW strip-design. iQOO is also giving away a free iQOO gamepad worth Rs 3,999 to users purchasing the phone from iQOO.com.