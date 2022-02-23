iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 SE launched in India: All you need to know

iQOO launched the iQOO 9 series in India today. The series comprises three devices this time including the vanilla iQOO 9, an affordable iQOO 9 SE and the flagship iQOO 9 Pro. The new phones come with a new design, better specifications and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the new iQOO 9 series.

iQOO 9 Pro

The iQOO 9 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display with a 3D curved screen. It features 120Hz refresh rate and an LTPO 2.0 panel, coupled with 300Hz touch sampling and 1000Hz instant touch. The screen also gets a large ultrasonic in-display sensor.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and also has the iQOO IDC (Intelligent Display Chip) that the phone can use while playing games to simulate HDR and higher frame-rates. You get up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage along with an X-axis linear vibration motor and dual stereo speakers. The iQOO 9 Pro also has 14 5G bands.

The iQOO 9 Pro is available in Legend and Dark Cruise colours. (Image Source: IQOO)

The phone also features a triple camera on the back with a 50MP GN5 main camera with gimbal stabilisation and another 50MP 150-degree wide-angle fisheye camera and a 16MP portrait sensor with 2.5x optical zoom. On the front is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls placed in a center-aligned punch-hole.

There’s a 4700mAh battery with 120W fast charging and the phone also supports 50W fast wireless charging, although the charger will be sold separately. The phone comes out of the box with Android 12-based FuntouchOS 12 and will get two years of system updates.

iQOO 9

The iQOO 9 features a 6.56-inch FHD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling and 1000Hz instant touch. The phone also gets an optical in-display fingerprint scanner but a flat screen this time.

The iQOO 9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC and also gets the IDC chip along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There is also a dual X-axis linear vibration motor and dual stereo speakers, along with the in-display monster touch buttons for gaming. The iQOO 9 also has 8 5G bands.

The iQOO 9 is available in Legend and Alpha colours. (Image Source: IQOO)

The iQOO 9 gets a triple camera setup also with a 48MP IMX598 main gimbal camera, along with a 13MP 120-degree ultrawide/macro camera and a 13MP portrait camera with 2X optical zoom. There is a 16MP front camera as well.

The phone comes with a 4,350mAh battery and 120W fast charging support. The phone comes out of the box with Android 12-based FunTouchOS 12 and will get two years of system updates.

iQOO 9 SE

The iQOO 9 SE is a new mini-series for the brand and the first SE-phone by iQOO. The device is a slightly toned down version of the iQOO 9 and gets a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, 1000Hz instant touch and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and also features the intelligent Display Chip, accompanied by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There is a Z-axis linear motor and dual stereo speakers. The phone skips on the in-display monster touch buttons. The phone also has 8 5G bands.

The iQOO 9 SE is available in Sunset Sierra and Space Fusion colours (Image Source: IQOO)

For the camera setup, we have a 48MP IMX598 main camera with OIS along with a 13MP 120-degree ultrawide camera and a 2MP mono sensor. There is a 16MP camera on the front as well.

The iQOO 9 SE comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The phone comes out of the box with Android 12-based FunTouchOS 12 and will get two years of system updates.

Pricing

The iQOO 9 Pro is priced at Rs 64,990 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs 69,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone will be available in Legend and Dark Cruise colours and will be available for pre-booking from February 23.

The iQOO 9 is priced at Rs 42,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 46,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone will be available in Legend and Alpha colours and will be available for pre-booking from February 23.

The iQOO 9 SE will be priced at Rs 33,990 for the 8/128GB variant and Rs 37,990 for the 12/256GB variant. The phone will be available in Sunset Sierra and Space Fusion colourways and will be available for pre-booking from February 23.