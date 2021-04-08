iQOO 7 to launch in India soon: Expected specifications, price

The iQoo 7 features a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens ( image source : product image)

The iQOO 7 is set to launch in India soon, the company confirmed with a video teaser on Twitter. iQOO which started as a subsidiary brand of Vivo now operates independently. The company last launched its iQOO 3 in India back in March 2020.

iQOO 7 has already launched in China in January. The company has not revealed an exact day for the launch of the smartphone. Gagan Arora, Director at iQOO India, had recently hinted that the BMW M Motorsport edition will launch in India. This means the company may release more than one variant of the smartphone in India.

iQOO 7: Specifications and Features

The smartphone features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and supports 120Hz refresh rate. The device has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 processor along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The phone comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

You asked for the monster, and it’s coming. Get ready to experience the best of technology. #ComingSoon #MonsterIsComing #iQOO7Series pic.twitter.com/jWAFm8KCMY — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 8, 2021

The iQOO runs on Android 11 with OriginOS. It features a triple rear camera setup, which has a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, a 13MP secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13MP portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens. There is a 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 lens.

iQOO 7 supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and has a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

iQOO 7: Price

iQOO 7’s price in China is set at Yuan 3,798 or nearly Rs 43,000 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the phone costs Yuan 4,198 or nearly Rs 47,600. There is no official confirmation on how much the smartphone will cost in India, though the company has hinted it may be priced below Rs 40,000, which would make it the cheapest one in the market with a Snapdragon 888 processor.