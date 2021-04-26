iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO 7 launched in India: Here are the details

The iQOO 7 series smartphones come with 66W Flash Charge and are powered by the latest Snapdragon 800-series processors (P.C : iQOO)

iQOO which is a sub-brand of Vivo has launched its latest iQOO 7 range of smartphones in India. The company has released two new game-centric smartphones; the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 legend as part of its lineup. The iQOO 7 series smartphones come with 66W Flash Charge and are powered by the latest Snapdragon 800-series processors. Here is everything you should know about these smartphones.

iQOO 7 Legend

The iQOO 7 Legend features a unique design with racetrack elements illustrated on the right side of the phone with the slogan “Fascination Meets Innovation” and features a corrosion-resistant marine aluminum in its middle frame. The smartphone packs a 6.62-inch HD+(2400×1080) AMOLED IPS screen with 120Hz refresh rate support. The display is HDR 10 and HDR 10+ enabled.

The iQOO 7 Legend is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SOC which is built on 5nm process technology and features Adreno 660 GPU. The iQOO 7 Legend comes with a 4000mAh battery which is said to charge from 0-100 in 22 minutes using the 66W FlashCharge technology. The device comes with a Liquid Cooling System that has a 4096mm² Vapor Chamber that covers all core heating units and provides faster heat dissipation which will be beneficial in keeping the device cool while gaming.



The phone also supports extended RAM which allows an additional 3GB RAM, by using part of the system’s memory as RAM. The device comes with 4D Game Vibration with Linear Motor technology which is said to bring a stronger and more dynamic vibration performance. There is a feature that allows the screen to respond to pressure on each side or together in the same way as when users press traditional shoulder buttons, for a better gaming experience.

The device packs a triple rear camera setup, with a 48MP main camera based on a customized SONY IMX598 sensor, a 13MP super wide-angle with macro support, and a 13MP 50mm Pro Portrait Lens. The camera supports features such as OIS, extreme night vision, super night mode among others. The device runs on the Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 and features V6 UFS 3.1 high-speed storage chip. The smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio and comes with dual speakers. The iQOO 7 Legend starts at Rs 34,990, and it will be made available to pre-order starting May 1.

iQOO 7 5G

The iQOO 7 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 core processor, which utilizes a 7nm process with support for 3GB extended virtual RAM in addition to the standard RAM configurations. The device packs a 4400 mAh battery which can be charged completely in 30 minutes thanks to the 66W FlashCharge support. The device comes with 6000mm² Graphite Layer Full Coverage Liquid Cooling System to ensure the device stays cool while performing heavy tasks such as gaming. The iQOO 7 Legend comes with a 6.62-inch HD+(2400×1080) AMOLED IPS screen with 120Hz refresh rate support. The display is HDR 10 and HDR 10+ enabled. The device also features an intelligent display chip, which is said to enhance display capabilities on two levels: frame rate and color while gaming and brings features including Game Frame Rate Interpolation (MEMC), Low Power Consumption and Heating, and Game All- HDR.

The device packs a triple rear camera setup, with a 48MP main camera based on a customized SONY IMX598 sensor, a 13MP super wide-angle with macro support, and a 2MP monochrome camera. The camera supports features such as OIS, extreme night vision, super night mode among others. The device features Hi-Res Audio and comes with dual speakers. The iQOO 7 is available in two colors: Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue. The iQOO 7 starts at Rs 27,990.