iQOO 7 BMW Edition to launch on January 11 with Snapdragon 888 chipset

The iQOO 7 gaming smartphone has had a rumoured special edition variant in the pipeline for a while now. However, we now have some more official details about the smartphone. The brand has revealed that the iQOO 7 BMW Edition will launch on January 11, 2021, in China. The launch will begin at 7:30 pm local time (5 pm IST).

The new iQOO 7 BMW Edition will feature a unique new design, a triple camera setup and the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. The 5G-enabled flagship processor is Qualcomm’s most powerful, and ideal for a gaming phone like the iQOO 7. A separate teaser post by the brand on Weibo suggests that the iQOO 7 BMW Edition will also feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The back of the phone will have an offset tricolour stripe running down the length of the phone, as seen in the previous teasers by the brand.

The iQOO 7 BMW Edition will be based on the regular iQOO 7, a separate device that is also unreleased as of now. The iQOO 7 is set to be the official gaming tool for the King Pro League (KPL) Esports tournament in China.

Talking about the camera optics of the new phone, previous teasers have shown that the iQOO 7 will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. These could be a primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a third telephoto/portrait sensor. The iQOO 7 series can also be expected to run Android 11 out of the box with a custom skin on top.