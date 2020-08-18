iQOO 5, iQOO 5 Pro launched: Specs, everything you need to know

iQOO 5 series (Source: iQOO/Youtube)

Chinese smartphone-maker iQOO launched the iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro on Monday in China. Following many smartphone companies, iQOO launched the Pro version of their flagship device as well. Despite a couple of major upgrades, both devices are loaded with features except the latest Snapdragon 865+ processor which is available on only a few devices like Samsung Note 20 Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 3.

iQOO 5 specs

The iQOO 5 sports a 6.56-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376×1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs on Android 10. On the rear, iQOO 5 sports a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and it has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 55W fast-charging.

iQOO 5 Pro specs

From display to the processor, the iQOO 5 Pro borrows most specifications from its regular version. An interesting add-on is the 120W fast-charging support on the Pro model. However, it has a smaller battery, a 4,000 mAh one. On the camera front, it has an 8MP periscope lens instead of a 13MP camera.

Variants and price

There are three variants of the iQOO5 — 8GB+128GB, 12GB+128GB, and 12GB+256GB — priced at 3,998 Yuan (Rs 43,089), 4,298 Yuan (Rs 46,322), and 4,598 Yuan (Rs 49,555) respectively. On the other hand, the iQOO 5 Pro is available in two variants — 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB — priced at 4,998 Yuan (Rs 53,867) and 5,497 Yuan (Rs 59,244) respectively.

In the first quarter of 2019, the Vivo sub-brand launched its first smartphone in India. The iQOO 3 had flagship specifications as it included a Snapdragon 865 processor among other features and was priced at Rs 36,990. There was a 5G version of the smartphone available as well. However, it did not do well as there are no 5G service providers in India yet.

