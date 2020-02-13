iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 will be Flipkart exclusive, launch on Feb 17?

Though the company has not officially announced the launch date of iQOO 3, the e-commerce site lists the smartphone is revealing on February 17. Though the company has not officially announced the launch date of iQOO 3, the e-commerce site lists the smartphone is revealing on February 17.

iQOO has announced that its first smartphone for India, iQOO 3, will exclusively available on Flipkart as well as iqoo.com. The company previously confirmed that iQOO 3 will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor that supports 5G. Though the company has not officially announced the launch date of iQOO 3, the e-commerce site lists the smartphone is revealing on February 17. In India, the iQOO 3 will launch in 5G as well as 4G LTE variants.

For those unaware, Vivo has made iQOO an independent brand in India complete with its own headquarters in Bengaluru and separate service centers. iQOO will compete with the likes of OnePlus, Apple, and Samsung in the premium smartphone segment (above Rs 35,000) in India.

Also read: New brand ‘iQOO’ set to intensify competition in India’s premium smartphone segment

Specific details of iQOO 3 are unclear at this point, though the company has hinted at ‘enhanced camera’ and ‘long-lasting battery life’. The iQOO 3 could be among the first smartphones in India to pack the latest Snapdragon 865 processor. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more on price and specifications.

iQOO was announced by Vivo in February last year in China, where it continues to function as its sub-brand. India is the second market where iQOO has been launched, though as an independent brand.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

“When we studied the Indian market, we found that consumers are looking for the latest innovation and technology in the premium space. We think that we can fill these gaps with iQOO, where a clear focus is on experience and performance,” Gagan Arora, who leads marketing for iQOO in India told indianexpress.com in an interview.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd