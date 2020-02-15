iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on Feb 25

The four back camera lenses will be placed in a rectangular camera module on the top left. (Image: iQOO/Weibo) The four back camera lenses will be placed in a rectangular camera module on the top left. (Image: iQOO/Weibo)

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 that supports 5G will launch in India on February 25. The company has also sent out invites for the launch event, which will be held in Mumbai starting 12 pm. The phone will be exclusive to Flipkart in India and a teaser page is already live on the e-commerce website.

For those unaware, iQOO is a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, though it will function as an independent brand in India. iQOO 3 is the company’s first smartphone in India and it will come with the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor with support for 5G. The company has hinted at ‘enhanced camera’ and ‘long-lasting battery life’.

iQOO shared a slew of teaser videos on Twitter, which gives a sneak-peek into the design of the phone, which will sport a quad rear camera setup. The four back camera lenses will be placed in a rectangular camera module on the top left. The vertical iQOO branding will be at the bottom, below the camera module. The back cover of iQOO 3 will be curved on both sides. In addition, the phone will have rounded corners.

In China as well, iQOO 3 will be launched on the same day at an event that will start at 2:30 pm local time. The launch event in China will be livestreamed. iQOO 3 is also listed on Vivo’s China website to reserve. The site also reveals key specifications of the device like support for 5G, Snapdragon 865 processor, UFS 3.1 standard storage, and LPDDR5 RAM.

Apart from this, there is little known about iQOO 3 at this point and we will have to wait for an official launch for more details. Given iQOO will compete in the premium smartphone segment in India, the price of iQOO 3 will likely remain around Rs 35,000.

