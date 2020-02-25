iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 launched in India: Check specifications, price in India

iQOO 3 launched in India. The phone is powered Snapdragon 865 processor. (Image: Hansa Verma/Indian Express) iQOO 3 launched in India. The phone is powered Snapdragon 865 processor. (Image: Hansa Verma/Indian Express)

The buzz in 2020 seems to be around 5G as more smartphone makers launch their 5G devices in India even when the country is not ready with the connectivity just yet. Chinese company iQOO is the latest company which unveiled iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 that supports 5G a day after Realme X50 Pro 5G was announced in India. iQOO 3 will be available in 4G as well as 5G models in India. The price iQOO 3 starts at Rs 36,990 (for the 4G model).

Apart from the latest Snapdragon 865, 48MP quad rear cameras and support for 55W Super FlashCharge, iQOO 3 comes with certain gaming-specific features like pressure-sensitive buttons on the side frames, 180Hz touch response rate, as well as 4D vibration. We take a look at iQOO 3 India price, specifications and launch offers in detail:

iQOO 3 price in India, launch offers

The iQOO 3 price starts at Rs 36,990 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The company has also launched another 4G model of the phone with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and it is priced at Rs 39,990. The iQOO 3 5G is more expensive at Rs 44,990 and packs 12GB and 256GB storage. The phone will be available on iQOO India website and Flipkart starting March 4. It comes in three colour options: Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver, and Tornado Black.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

iQOO 3 full specifications and features

iQOO 3 sports a 6.44-inches Super AMOLED FHD+ screen, which the company is calling a Polar View Display. There’s HDR+ certification as well. The screen has a punch hole on the top left that holds the selfie camera, which iQOO claims is the smallest in the segment. The phone measures 158.51 x 74.88 x 9.16 mm and weighs 214.5 gm.

iQOO 3 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650. It will be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options. The company has used LPDDR5 RAM, which is said to reduce power consumption by up to 20 per cent and offer 5500Mbps of increased speeds from LPDDR4. The storage options are 128GB, 256GB and this is UFS 3.1 standard storage which the company says increases sequential read speed by up to 137.2 per cent compared to UFS 2.1.

iQOO 3 features four cameras at the back. iQOO 3 features four cameras at the back.

iQOO 3 is backed by a 4440mAh battery with support for 55W Super FlashCharge, which is claimed to charge the phone to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. It runs the company’s own iQOO UI 1.0, which is based on Android 10. Authentication options include in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

iQOO 3 features four cameras at the back, a combination of a 48MP main sensor, secondary 13MP telephoto lens with 20x digital zoom, another 13MP super-wide angle lens with 120-degree field of view and a fourth 2MP bokeh camera. The front camera is 16MP.

The smartphone also ships with gaming features such as monster touch buttons, which are two pressure-sensitive buttons on the side frame for multi-finger operations during gameplay, 4D game vibration, and 180Hz touch response rate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd