From iQOO 3 to Samsung Galaxy M31: Smartphones coming to India soon

The Galaxy M31 is launching in India on February 25. The Galaxy M31 is launching in India on February 25.

India is one the key markets for almost all smartphone manufacturers. The country witnesses the launch of new phones almost every other day. Manufacturers like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, among others are gearing up to bring new phones to India in the upcoming weeks. Some companies have confirmed the phones that will launch in India soon and the list includes iQOO 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Galaxy M31, Mi 10 series and more. Let’s take a look at the phones that are confirmed to hit the Indian market very soon.

iQOO 3

First of all, iQOO isn’t a sub-brand of Vivo in India like in China. The iQOO will be an independent brand in the country and the first smartphone that it will launch under the brand is the iQOO 3. The smartphone will officially launch in India on February 25. The phone is special because it will be the country’s first to come with Snapdragon 865 flagship processor. With iQOO, the company will compete with flagship level phones from Samsung, OnePlus and many more.

Leaks have revealed several key specification details about the iQOO 3. The smartphone is said to come packed with four cameras on the rear side and single sensor on the front. The iQOO 3 is expected to include 64MP main sensor, and 13MP + 13MP + 2MP combination. On the front the phone is said to include 16MP image sensor for clicking selfies. Some of the latest teasers reveal that the iQOO 3 will sport punch hole design on the front and the screen will include fingerprint sensor under it.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

A new Reno phone is coming to India soon. It is the Oppo Reno 3 Pro and the phone is launching in the country as early as March 2. Some of the key highlights of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro are said to be dual punch hole camera design of the front, quad camera setup on the back, slim bezels on the sides, and more. The Oppo Reno phone is already available in China but there the device sports a single front camera only.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

The Indian variant of the Reno 3 Pro is tipped to be different from China model. In India the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is said to come with a 44MP dual hole-punch camera setup on the front. While in China the Reno 3 is powered by Snapdragon 765G integrated Snapdragon X52 5G modem. Earlier, Tasleem Arif, Vice President and India R&D Head of Oppo confirmed that India will get a 4G version of Reno 3 Pro. This build questions around whether the phone will come with Snapdragon 765G chipset or another other.

Samsung Galaxy M31

The Galaxy M31 is launching in India on February 25. Yes, the Samsung phone will launch on the same day as the iQOO 3. Ahead of the launch a lot of details about the Galaxy M31 have been revealed. One of the key highlights of this Samsung phone is said to be the quad rear camera setup. The Galaxy M31 is said to include primary 64MP camera on the back. Right below the rectangular rear camera setup the phone will include circular fingerprint sensor. No in-display fingerprint sensor here.

Other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M31 are expected to be a full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display panel, 6,000mAh battery, Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top, Exynos 9611 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage. We will need to wait for Samsung to officially announce the India price of the M31 but we expect that similar to other M series phones this one will also be an affordable one.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 series in China last week. Soon after the China launch, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain teased the India launch of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. However, the India launch date of the Mi 10 series is yet to be confirmed.

Some of the key features of the Mi 10 are 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, hole-punch design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB, quad rear camera setup, 20MP selfie camera, 4,780mAh battery with 30W wired charging support. On the other hand, the Mi 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB, quad rear camera setup, 4,500mAh battery with 50W wired charging support.

In China the Mi 10 launched with a starting price of CNY 3,999, which roughly translates to Rs 40,000. While the Mi 10 Pro comes with starting price of CNY 4,999 (approx around Rs 50,000). Jain, however, has revealed that Mi 10 series when launched in India will be priced high unlike most Xiaomi phones. He said, “We will have to import 100% of units if we launch the #Mi10 in India. Hence, it will have a different pricing model than usual.” It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi prices Mi 10 series in India.

Vivo V19 Pro

As we mentioned in our weekly “The Vivo Blog” Vivo is gearing up to launch its first phones in India this year. It is the Vivo V19 Pro. The company is yet to confirm the India launch of the smartphone but leaks suggest that the V19 will arrive on March 3 in the country. The Vivo V19 Pro is expected to come with dual punch hole design similar to the Oppo Reno 3. Following the V19 Pro, Vivo is expected to bring the V19 in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd