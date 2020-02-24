iQOO 3 launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, expected price

iQOO 3 will launch in India and China simultaneously. iQOO 3 will launch in India and China simultaneously.

iQOO is going to launch its first smartphone, the iQOO 3 in India tomorrow at 12 PM. Key features of the device include 5G connectivity, touch-sensitive shoulder buttons, Snapdragon 865 processor, 48MP quad camera setup, 12GB of RAM and 55W fast charging.

iQOO 3 launch event: How to watch livestream

iQOO will reveal all of the features and specifications of its iQOO 3 smartphone along with the pricing and availability details tomorrow at 12:00 PM. The company will be livestreaming the launch event on its official website iqoo.com and on its social media handles. In China, the event starts at 2:30 pm local time. It is yet to make the live streaming link available, but as soon as it does, we will embed it below.

We will also be covering the launch of the new phone and you can stay tuned to know the pricing of the phone when it is announced.

iQOO 3 pricing

The company will reveal the official pricing for the smartphone at the event. However, according to a recent report by 91Mobiles, the 4G variant of the device will be priced at Rs 35,000, whereas, the 5G variant will be made available at Rs 40,000.

The company has announced that the device will be made available to consumers via Flipkart and iqoo.com. However, the report states that it will also be made available in the offline market.

iQOO 3 specifications

iQOO 3 will launch in India and China simultaneously. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor with support for 5G. The company recently shared a video teaser on Weibo revealing key details of iQOO 3 including a 48MP quad rear camera setup and punch-hole display.

The teaser also confirms the phone will be available in three gradient colour options of orange, purple, and black. Further, iQOO 3 will come with a punch-hole display where the hole punch on the top right of the screen will include the front camera.

Specifications of all of the camera sensors, display size and more are unclear at this point. However, the company has confirmed that the device will come with UFS 3.1 standard storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

