iQOO 3 India launch on Feb 25: 48MP quad cameras, Snapdragon 865 and more confirmed

IQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 that supports 5G, will unveil in India on February 25. The smartphone will simultaneously make its debut in China as well. Ahead of the official launch, the brand has shared a teaser video on Chinese social networking site Weibo that reveals key details of iQOO 3 including 48MP quad rear camera setup and punch-hole display.

IQOO 3 will sport a square-shaped back camera module on the top left that will hold four camera lenses with 48MP main camera and LED flash unit. Apart from this, the teaser also confirms the phone will be available in three gradient colour options of orange, purple, and black.

Further, iQOO 3 will come with a punch-hole display where the hole punch on the top right of the screen will include the front camera. Unfortunately, specifications of the cameras, display size, etc are unclear at this point. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

But the company has confirmed details like UFS 3.1 standard storage, and LPDDR5 RAM apart from a Snapdragon 865 processor. In fact, iQOO 3 could be among the first smartphones in India to come with 5G support. Realme X50 Pro 5G, which is launching a day ahead on February 24, will also have this.

In India, iQOO 3 will be exclusive to Flipkart and is expected to be priced above Rs 40,000. The launch event will be held in Mumbai from 12 pm and it will be streamed live via the company’s website as well as social media handles. In China, the event starts at 2:30 pm local time.

