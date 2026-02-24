iQOO 15R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 7,600mAh battery launched in India starting at Rs 44,999

iQOO, on February 24, officially launched the iQOO 15R in India. The latest from vivo’s sub-brand comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, the iQOO 15R also features the company’s proprietary SuperComputing Chip Q2 that helps maintain a 144Hz frame rate.

Running on OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16 out of the box, the company promises 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches, meaning it will be updated till Android 20.

The phone comes with a rear squircle shaped camera island that houses a 50MP Sony LYT 700V primary sensor in addition to an 8MP ultrawide shooter. You also get a 32MP selfie camera.