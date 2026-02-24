iQOO 15R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 7,600mAh battery launched in India starting at Rs 44,999

iQOO, on February 24, officially launched the iQOO 15R in India. The latest from vivo’s sub-brand comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, the iQOO 15R also features the company’s proprietary SuperComputing Chip Q2 that helps maintain a 144Hz frame rate.
Running on OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16 out of the box, the company promises 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches, meaning it will be updated till Android 20.
The phone comes with a rear squircle shaped camera island that houses a 50MP Sony LYT 700V primary sensor in addition to an 8MP ultrawide shooter. You also get a 32MP selfie camera.
The iQOO 15R also offers IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, which means you can drop it in water and take it to the beach without any worry. All of this is backed by a 7,600mAh Silicon Carbon battery that supports 100W wired charging.
The base variant of the iQOO 15R, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs 44,999, while the 12GB RAM version can be purchased for Rs 52,999. The top variant of the phone that offers 12GB RAM and 512GB storage can be bought for Rs 52,999.
Available in two colourways – Dark Knight and Triumph Silver, the iQOO 15R can be pre-booked right now and will go on sale starting March 3.
iQOO is also offering a Rs 4,000 flat discount for HDFC and Axis Bank credit card holders, with users also getting the iQOO TWS worth Rs 1,899 for free if they pre-book the device.
