iPhone XR is the top-selling phone of 2019; iPhone 11 follows: Study

iPhone XR is the top-selling smartphone of 2019, a study states. iPhone XR is the top-selling smartphone of 2019, a study states.

Apple’s strategy to offer more affordable iPhones to consumers has worked well for the company. The last quarterly earnings have showed the result of it. Last quarter Apple registered its best performance in India thanks to the more affordable iPhone 11.

Announcing the quarterly earnings in January this year CEO Tim Cook informed that iPhone 11 has racked double digit growth in markets like India. A new report coming from Omida Technology now reveals that Apple’s iPhone XR was the top-selling smartphone in 2019 followed by the iPhone 11.

The market research firm released the report on Tuesday that stated 46.3 million iPhone XR units were shipped last year which is double of 2018’s 23.1 million units. Following Apple iPhone XR is the iPhone 11 that shipped 37.3 million units, according to the report.

“Apple has consistently owned the first and second positions in the global smartphone model shipment ranking, with the company maintaining this dominant position for more than five years running,” said Jusy Hong, smartphone research and analysis director at Omdia.

READ: Apple’s online store coming to India this year, first physical retail store in 2021

“The company’s continued dominance on this front is all the more remarkable when considering that Apple’s price hikes caused overall iPhone shipments to decline last year. By limiting the number of models it offers compared to its top competitors, Apple has been able to concentrate its sales on a few smartphones that have broad appeal, like the iPhone XR,” Hong added.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

In the list the two affordable iPhones are followed by Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A20, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8, Redmi Note 7, iPhone 11 Pro and lastly Galaxy J2 Core.

With Apple planning to make its products available online starting this year and opening retail store in India shipments may boost even further in the upcoming years. According to Reuters, at Apple’s annual shareholder meeting in Cupertino, California talking about the company’s plans for India, CEO Tim Cook said that Apple will start selling its products online in the country starting this year. Cook also added that Apple will open its first retail store in India in 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd