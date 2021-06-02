iPhone users experiencing excess battery drain after downloading iOS 14.6 update

Several iPhone users are experiencing excess battery drain after downloading the latest iOS 14.6 software update. It was released just last week and also includes Apple Card Family, Voice Control feature and AirTag related changes, among other things. The update was supposed to fix some of the issues related to performance, but it seems to have brought a new battery drain issue.

Apple’s Support Community page is flooded with complaints about iPhone’s battery draining faster than usual. One user has reported that the battery drain issue is so severe that he has to plug the charger into his iPhone every 2 hours. Another iPhone user asserted that his device consumed 70 per cent of battery overnight.

The user says he charged his phone to 100 percent before going to bed and there was only 30 percent battery in the morning. After downloading the iOS 14.6 update, some of the users reported that the battery level dropped from 100 percent to 17 percent after a few hours of usage.

The battery drain issue does not seem to be limited to a few iPhone users. Apple’s Support Community page suggests that most of the iPhone users are experiencing this issue, including those who have iPhone 12 mini, Phone SE (2020), iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Most of the users have reported that they are experiencing the battery drain issue only after updating to iOS 14.6. Apple is yet to acknowledge this issue and offer a fix to this. If you haven’t yet downloaded the latest iOS software update, then you should wait for the next update from the company.

Apple is expected to roll out an iOS 14.6.1 update soon, which might fix this issue. Currently, the company is testing iOS 14.7.