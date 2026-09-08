iPhone Ultra is coming: 6 things to know about Apple’s first foldable iPhone

In a few hours, Apple’s new CEO, John Ternus, will take the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, to usher in what many are calling a historic moment for the company. He is expected to unveil a new iPhone that opens like a book, albeit wider and shorter, is made from premium materials, and may cost over $2400 or approx Rs 2,26,777. Expectations are high, with Wall Street, the industry, and consumers all looking forward to seeing what Apple does to differentiate its foldable phone from the competition. While the iPhone Ultra won’t immediately make foldables a must-buy, it could change the narrative around smartphones, which seem to have peaked in terms of innovation and now offer little that is truly new in terms of user experience.

Here are six things you need to know about the iPhone Ultra.

It’s coming on September 9

While Apple has not yet confirmed the existence of the iPhone Ultra (very Apple-like), the company has confirmed that its big “Surprise and Shine” event will take place on September 9, this Wednesday. The event will be held in person and livestreamed online, kicking off at 10:30 pm IST. The Indian Express’ Nandagopal Rajan will be in Cupertino to bring you the first look at the iPhone Ultra before anyone else. Of course, there will be other new products, but the focus will be on the iPhone Ultra. After all, Apple is launching an entirely new product category for the first time in a decade. More importantly, industry insiders believe that the iPhone Ultra could bring back the magic that has been missing from the company’s products for years. It remains to be seen how well the iPhone Ultra will be received by consumers.

Expect the iPhone Ultra to resemble Samsung’s recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Expect the iPhone Ultra to resemble Samsung’s recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Passport-like size and the thinnest iPhone ever

The iPhone Ultra may look a lot like the recently released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, which means the device could be short and squat, making it easy to slip into a pocket, much like a passport. However, the design could look a bit odd, given that the left side of the front is expected to be square while the right side is rounded off. Maybe that’s the design language Apple has settled for.

With a 16:10 cover screen and a 4:3 inner display, the iPhone Ultra could function as a compact slab-style phone when closed and an iPad mini when opened, thanks to its wider layout. It is also expected to be the lightest and thinnest iPhone ever, measuring just 4.5mm thick when fully open.

Perhaps the intention behind the iPhone Ultra (and the same goes for the Galaxy Z Fold 8) is to create a truly versatile device. When opened in landscape mode, the Ultra’s 7.8-inch main display could be well-suited for watching YouTube videos, browsing the web, or multitasking. That could be the USP of the iPhone Ultra, and it’s no wonder the foldable phone is expected to be marketed as a content consumption device.

The iPhone Ultra could feature a display that measures around 5.5 inches when folded in half and expands to a larger, 7.8-inch iPad-like display when opened. The iPhone Ultra could feature a display that measures around 5.5 inches when folded in half and expands to a larger, 7.8-inch iPad-like display when opened.

All eyes are on the revamped user interface

One problem that has barely been solved over the years is that the user interface on foldable phones looks almost identical to what you get on traditional slab-style phones. Why would consumers pay a premium for a foldable phone when the UI and overall experience remain largely the same? While we don’t expect the UI to change drastically on the iPhone Ultra, there will likely be software changes and interactive design improvements that make the Ultra stand out and differentiate it from Android-powered foldable phones. The iPhone Ultra is expected to run iOS 27 with software optimisations designed specifically for its foldable form factor. These could include angle-based display modes similar to Samsung’s Flex Mode, better app adaptation for the larger inner screen, and the ability to run two apps side by side, much like on iPadOS.

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It will have Apple’s first 2nm chip

There are no confirmed specs for the iPhone Ultra, and honestly, it’s tough to predict what internal hardware the device will have. But one thing is certain: the iPhone Ultra is expected to be a fast phone. It’s expected to use Apple’s A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm manufacturing process. The new chip should deliver up to 15 per cent more performance and 30 per cent greater efficiency than the A19 Pro, making the foldable iPhone both faster and more power-efficient.

The iPhone Ultra could be missing several features, including Face ID and the TrueDepth camera array, a telephoto camera or third rear camera, the Action button, and even a physical SIM card slot.(Image source: Reddit) The iPhone Ultra could be missing several features, including Face ID and the TrueDepth camera array, a telephoto camera or third rear camera, the Action button, and even a physical SIM card slot.(Image source: Reddit)

Extremely high price and limited availability

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the iPhone Ultra to cost between $2400 to $ 2500 for the base unit. The top-end model could break the $3000 price point. If that’s true, it will be Apple’s most expensive iPhone ever. Nevertheless, foldable phones generally cost more than regular high-end smartphones. Even Samsung charges around $2,000 or approx Rs 1,88,981 for its Galaxy Z Fold 8, so it’s only natural for Apple to charge a premium as well. But given the memory crisis we are currently facing, along with Apple’s premium pricing and the use of expensive new materials, the device’s price could be even higher.

Analysts whom indianexpress.com reached out to say that the iPhone Ultra may defy the slowdown in the smartphone market and the broader economy. It is expected to target wealthy consumers, for whom owning the iPhone Ultra would be more of a lifestyle statement than a necessity. Techies working at top technology companies are likely to be among the first to want to buy the iPhone Ultra.

More importantly, consumers should know that the iPhone Ultra could be available in limited quantities and may initially launch in only a few markets. Apple is known for taking a cautious approach with brand-new products, gauging the response before gradually expanding into more markets. So, don’t expect the iPhone Ultra to launch in India anytime soon.

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This is what Apple’s 2026 iPhone lineup looks like. The iphone Ultra is on the left side. (Image credit: Vadim Yuryev via X) This is what Apple’s 2026 iPhone lineup looks like. The iphone Ultra is on the left side. (Image credit: Vadim Yuryev via X)

Crease and durability on the iPhone Ultra

And yes, the question that may be popping into your head is: how noticeable will the crease on the iPhone Ultra be, and how durable will the phone be? Unfortunately, nobody can answer these questions without getting hands-on with the device or reviewing it. But given that Apple has been working on a foldable phone for years, and considering how polished foldables have become thanks to better durability and improved hinge mechanisms, expect the iPhone Ultra to be on par with foldables from the competition.