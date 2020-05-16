iPhone SE to Mi10 and OnePlus 8; phones to buy when lockdown lifts

The iPhone SE 2020 is targeted at those who don’t want to spend more on Apple’s flagship smartphones. The iPhone SE 2020 is targeted at those who don’t want to spend more on Apple’s flagship smartphones.

As India slowly comes out of the lockdown, zone by zone, the government is expected to allow e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart to sell non-essential goods in even the red zones. This means consumers living in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai will be able to buy smartphones and get them delivered at their doorsteps. In case you have plans to shop for a new phone, this handy guide will help you decide which new smartphones you can consider once the lockdown lifts.

iPhone SE 2020

Buy the new iPhone SE, in case you don’t have a budget to get the iPhone 11 but still want a really powerful phone. The iPhone SE 2020 borrows the design language of the iPhone 8, but offers the A13 processor found in the high-end Phone 11. Despite its compact size and a small 4.7-inch screen, the iPhone SE has features you will want, like wireless charging, water-resistance, and a great single rear-facing camera. You don’t get Face ID, but the phone still has the classic home button and Touch ID for unlocking your phone. It starts at Rs 42,500, but you can get the phone for Rs. 38,900 when using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. The registration has already begun and the phone will go on sale via Flipkart from May 20 onwards.

OnePlus 8 Pro has a 120Hz display and wireless charging.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus recently launched its flagship OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in India. Both phones will go on sale in the country from May 29. These phones might not look too different from the company’s previous-generation devices in terms of design, but they are still exciting new flagship smartphones. Both phones have 5G and fast displays: 90Hz for the OnePlus 8 and 120Hz for the 8 Pro. The devices also offer improved cameras with excellent low-light performance, the Snapdragon 865 processor, and wireless charging that can get you half a charge in 30 minutes. The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 41,999 and the OnePlus 8 Pro at Rs 54,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10

The Mi 10 is seen as Xiaomi’s biggest move to take on Apple and OnePlus in India’s high-end smartphone market. The Mi 10 is for people who want the best specifications and features in a high-end Android phone. The phone ships with top-level specs, including a 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 865 processor, a 4,780-mAh battery and a 30-watt wireless charging option. The handset also supports a 108MP camera, making it the only device with such a massive sensor in this price range. The Mi 10 starts at Rs 49,999 and will go on sale via Amazon soon.

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A

Realme launched its latest line of mid-range phones at a digital event on May 11. Called the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, both phones focus on aesthetics and big batteries. The Narzo 10 is a slightly better version than the Narzo 10A, featuring an HD+ display, a quad-camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and the 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. For a phone with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, the Narzo 10 isn’t a bad option for Rs 11,999. Meanwhile, the Narzo 10A is an entry-level Android phone that packs a 6.5-inch display, a MediaTek Helio G70, a triple camera setup, the 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The phone ships in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration and is priced at Rs. 8,499. Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A go on sale over on Flipkart and Realme.com starting May 18 and May 22 respectively.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is the latest member to join Xiaomi’s extremely popular Redmi series. At Rs 16,499, you would think there would be a number of compromises to keep the low price down but that is not the case. The handset has a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display, the Snapdragon 720G processor, 6GB to 8GB of RAM depending upon which variant you will like to choose, 64GB to 128GB of expandable storage, and a 5,020mAh battery with a 33W charger in the box. The phone also offers a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 32MP shooter. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max appears to be a combination of large screen size and superb performance. Consider the Note 9 Pro Max, in case you are okay with a massive phone.

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola is back in the premium smartphone space with Moto Edge Plus, a phone that features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor, a 108MP camera, two-day battery life, and 5G support. So basically, Motorola Edge Plus is an answer to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which by the way set you back by Rs 98,000. We don’t know the price of the Edge Plus but don’t expect this phone to cost in the range of Mi 10 or OnePlus 8 Pro. Internationally, the Edge Plus sells for $999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. That’s a lot of money to pay for a phone but Motorola insists that Edge Plus is the best Android flagship to buy in the market. Motorola Edge Plus officially launches on May 19 in India.

