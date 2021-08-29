iPhone SE to iPhone 12: All the iPhones you can buy right now in India

Apple’s signature iPhones have been known to be usable for a long time, years after their launch. Older iPhones are also available for buyers for a long time after their launch. What’s better is that older iPhones often get a discount whenever newer models are launched.

So if you’re looking to get into the Apple system without burning a big hole through your wallet, an older iPhone might be a good deal for you, especially once the iPhone 13 series launches next month. On that thought, here is a quick look at all the older iPhones you can purchase online right now in India.

iPhone 12 Series (Rs 66,400 onwards)



Yesteryear’s iPhones are not even a year old yet and are not just relevant, but pretty powerful today. The series includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Over the even older iPhones, the 12-series improved on many aspects like a slightly newer design, 5G support and better cameras.

However, unless you’re really on the edge of your budget or are getting an exceptional deal on the iPhone 12-series phones, now may not be a good time to buy them. The iPhone 13 series is likely less than a month away and you may be better off putting your money in the newer phones instead.

iPhone 11 Series (Rs 50,999 onwards)



The iPhone 11 Series is the last of the brand’s 4G phones, and with three phones on offer, users miss out on the super-compact iPhone Mini lineup here. However, the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max continue to be powerful devices today, slightly edged out by 2020’s Apple iPhone 12 Series. The camera performance, general performance and the design of the phones, along with features like wireless charging still make the 11-series a good smartphone to buy, provided you have a good deal.

iPhone XR (Rs 42,999 onwards)



Diving further into the budget category, we have the iPhone XR, one of the brand’s most sold iPhones in India. The XR is not as feature packed as the iPhone 11 or 12 series but it does offer the new-age design complete with IR-based facial recognition and Apple’s notch-bearing fullscreen experience.

Note that you will get a single camera on the front and the back here, which may feel outdated compared to camera setups today. The phone is also powered by the Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which is capable, but about three years old now.

iPhone SE 2020 (Rs 32,999 onwards)



The most affordable iPhone you can buy right now in India comes in the form of the Apple iPhone SE 2020 (not to be confused with the iPhone SE Gen-1). Featuring a compact body, Touch ID security and all the basic additions you need to a smartphone today, the iPhone SE is ideal for those who want a small, pocket-able yet decently powerful phone.

It is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which for some more context, also powers Apple’s iPhone 11 series devices. The iPhone SE was the only ‘mini’ iPhone you could get your hands on before the iPhone 12 Mini showed up, and hence, continues to be a popular phone in the country.