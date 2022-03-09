iPhone SE 5G launched at Rs 43,900: Here’s all you need to know

Apple today announced the Apple iPhone SE 5G at the Apple Peak Performance Spring 2022 event. The new iPhone SE 5G edition succeeds the older iPhone SE 2020 and comes with some much-needed upgrades.

Here’s all you need to know about the iPhone SE 5G, including price, specifications, new features and availability details.

iPhone SE 5G: What’s new?

The iPhone SE 5G comes with largely the same design elements from the older iPhone SE 2020. This includes a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with reinforced glass on the front and back, the same protective glass that is also found on the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone SE 5G is also powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip, which is 5G enabled. The A15 Bionic chip is the same chipset that was used in the Apple iPhone 13 series. This brings a few new powerful additions to the SE series.

This includes a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine that enables features like Live Text. Apple also claims that the new iPhone SE 5G also offers better battery life than its predecessor thanks to the new more power-efficient A15 chip.

The iPhone SE 5G has a single rear facing 12MP main ƒ/1.8 aperture wide camera. the new camera supports features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. The phone also comes with iOS 15 out of the box.

Apple also announced its efforts to help the environment with the new iPhone SE packaging. (Image Source: Apple)

Pricing and availability

The iPhone SE 5G is priced at $429 in the US for the 64GB vase variant. However, in India the price of the iPhone SE 5G will be Rs 43,900, which is a little more than the iPhone SE 2020 launch price of Rs 42,500.

The iPhone SE 3 is available in three colourways – Midnight, Starlight and the signature Apple Product RED. the phone will also be available in 128GB and 256GB variants.