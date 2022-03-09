Apple iPhone SE 5G buying guide: All variants, pricing, offers, and more

Apple launched the new iPhone SE 5G globally last night and the new iPhone now comes with a faster processor, a better camera and 5G support over the older iPhone SE. However, there isn’t much changing on the design front.

The new iPhone SE 5G is available in three colours and three storage variants. Here are the details for all of them.

All the iPhone SE 5G Variants

The iPhone SE 5G is available in 64GB (priced at Rs 43,900), 128GB (priced at Rs 48,900) and 256GB (priced at 58,900).

All of these variants are also available in three colours – Midnight (Apple’s own shade of black), Starlight (Apple’s own shade of white) and PRODUCT RED (A red colour variant that contributes to Apple’s global Covid-19 relief fund).

Further, you can even spend an additional sum of Rs 8,900 for an AppleCare+ coverage plan that will provide benefits including priority access to Apple experts, repairs, battery replacements and accidental damage protection.

What’s in the box?

The box package for the new iPhone SE 5G includes only the iPhone itself and a USB-C to Lightning cable. There is no charging brick, but you can get one separately from the Apple website. A USB charging brick can cost you Rs 1,900 (12W), Rs 4,900 (30W), Rs 5,900 (67W) or Rs 9,500 (140W).

Note that the iPhone SE doesn’t support faster charging speeds, so you’d be better off buying the 12W brick. Although if you have multiple Apple products to charge, you may go for the higher variants.

How to pre-book the iPhone SE 5G?

You can go to the Apple website and pre-book your iPhone SE 5G after choosing all details for your variant. The product page is already up, but the pre-booking will begin on Friday March 11. Shipping will begin a week later on March 18.