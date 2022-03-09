scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Apple iPhone SE 5G buying guide: All variants, pricing, offers, and more

Planning to buy the new iPhone SE 5G? Here are all the details you should know about the phone and all its variants.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 9, 2022 11:06:19 am
apple iphone se 3, iphone se 3, iphone se 2022, iphone se 5g,Here's how to pre-book the new iPhone SE 5G and pricing details on all its variants. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple launched the new iPhone SE 5G globally last night and the new iPhone now comes with a faster processor, a better camera and 5G support over the older iPhone SE. However, there isn’t much changing on the design front.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The new iPhone SE 5G is available in three colours and three storage variants. Here are the details for all of them.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

All the iPhone SE 5G Variants

The iPhone SE 5G is available in 64GB (priced at Rs 43,900), 128GB (priced at Rs 48,900) and 256GB (priced at 58,900).

All of these variants are also available in three colours – Midnight (Apple’s own shade of black), Starlight (Apple’s own shade of white) and PRODUCT RED (A red colour variant that contributes to Apple’s global Covid-19 relief fund).

Also Read |Apple ‘Peek Performance’ event recap: iPhone SE 5G, Mac Studio with M1 Ultra chip unveiled

Further, you can even spend an additional sum of Rs 8,900 for an AppleCare+ coverage plan that will provide benefits including priority access to Apple experts, repairs, battery replacements and accidental damage protection.

What’s in the box?

The box package for the new iPhone SE 5G includes only the iPhone itself and a USB-C to Lightning cable. There is no charging brick, but you can get one separately from the Apple website. A USB charging brick can cost you Rs 1,900 (12W), Rs 4,900 (30W), Rs 5,900 (67W) or Rs 9,500 (140W).

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Note that the iPhone SE doesn’t support faster charging speeds, so you’d be better off buying the 12W brick. Although if you have multiple Apple products to charge, you may go for the higher variants.

How to pre-book the iPhone SE 5G?

You can go to the Apple website and pre-book your iPhone SE 5G after choosing all details for your variant. The product page is already up, but the pre-booking will begin on Friday March 11. Shipping will begin a week later on March 18.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement