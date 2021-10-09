iPhone SE 3 to reportedly offer Apple’s A15 chip and support for 5G

Apple is expected to launch the successor to the iPhone SE (2020) in 2022, as per various reports. Japan’s Macotakara blog is claiming that the third generation of iPhone SE won’t feature a new design and will look similar to the iPhone SE (2020). But, the device is expected to offer the latest specs.

It is said to arrive with Apple’s Bionic A15 processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem, similar to the iPhone 13 series. So, it will have support for 5G connectivity. If Apple is planning to launch the iPhone SE 3 with the old design, then it means that the new version will have a 4.7-inch LCD.

There will also be thick bezels on the top and bottom. One might also see the Touch-ID sensor/home button combo housed at the bottom of the device. It could offer an aluminum body.

In June this year, notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted the same that the new iPhone SE phone would retain the old design, but will offer improved specs and 5G support.

Macotakara is predicting that production of the iPhone SE 3 will begin in December and the company will start shipping the device to customers in spring 2022, as per a report by 9to5Mac. The rest of the details are still unknown.

Currently, the 2020 iPhone SE is selling for Rs 30,199 on Flipkart, but with the bank and exchange offers you can buy it for less than Rs 25,000. There is a discount offer of Rs 1,250 on ICICI Bank and Axis bank credit cards. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,600.

To recall, the iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset with a third-generation Neural Engine. It packs a total of two cameras, one on the back and the other one at the front. It features an old-school design and has a very compact display (4.7-inch).