iPhone SE 3 could launch in March, but may skip MagSafe support

Apple is set to launch a new iPhone SE smartphone this year, which will be the third iteration of the compact and affordable iPhone. With many rumours around the device floating around the web, including one that suggests we will be seeing the same iPhone SE 2020 design on the new phone, we now have information on a possible launch timeline.

Apple journalist Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple could be launching the new iPhone SE 3 (or iPhone SE 5G) at an event in March 2022. Gurman suggests that the event could be held around March 8 and that Apple could also launch a new iPad Air refresh at the event alongside the new iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE 3 launch event, should it take place, will be the Cupertino-based tech giant’s first launch event in 2022 and will reportedly be an online-only launch.

iPhone SE 3 could skip MagSafe support

A new report by 9to5Mac also suggests that the new iPhone SE 3 could also drop support for Apple’s MagSafe tech. The report adds that the new iPhone SE refresh will support Qi wireless charging and reuse the iPhone SE 2020 design, but will not come with MagSafe.

MagSafe support was one of the best features of the new iPhone 13 series, allowing the iPhones to magnetically attach accessories including cases, wallets and even wireless chargers.

Rumours have hinted at the tech also coming to other Apple products in the future including a new iPad Pro, but it seems the iPhone SE 3 will not be on that list. The report further suggests that Apple has already started the production of the new iPhone SE 3 along with a new iPad Air.

While we haven’t had many leaks at the new iPhone SE’s specifications, Apple will be reportedly going with the A15 chipset with the device, which will bring 5G support to the SE-series iPhones for the first time. More details should come officially in the weeks to come.