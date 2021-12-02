iPhone SE 2022 may feature same old design once again, suggests report

Apple could be working on a new iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, suggests a new report. The new iPhone SE will succeed the Apple iPhone SE (2020) and will reportedly be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip. The chip, that also powers the new iPhone 13 series, will not only bring 5G connectivity to the SE series but also improve performance and battery life.

The new iPhone SE is likely to launch in 2022 and hence, could be simply named the iPhone SE (2022). However, despite its improvements on the performance front, the phone will reportedly sport the same display panel from the iPhone SE (2020) and retain the Touch ID button on the bottom, along with the thick-bezel design.

A report by research firm TrendForce suggests that this new iPhone SE model could launch in the first quarter of 2022. This expected launch date also aligns well with previous rumours around the phone’s launch that suggested we could see a new iPhone SE in Spring 2022.

With the new A15 chipset, the phone’s primary advantage over the iPhone SE (2020) is expected to be 5G compatibility. The device is expected to look exactly like the current iPhone SE, featuring a similar 4.7-inch screen, thick bezels, Touch ID scanner and single rear camera. The only major upgrade we have learnt of so far is the new chip.

Larger iPhone SE could be among Apple’s 2023 plans

Earlier this year, we also saw rumours of a new iPhone SE variant that would offer a bigger screen and a punch-hole camera cutout, something even the current flagship iPhone 13 lacks.

With the design upgrade, which will bring it closer to modern smartphones, instead of the iPhone 8-like design of the current iPhone SE, we’re likely to see a bigger 6.1-inch screen, suggested tipster Ross Young on Twitter.

Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7″ in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1″ version in 2023 with punch hole rather than a notch. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 1, 2021

This rumoured iPhone SE variant is however, expected to launch in 2023. For now, it seems the 4.7-inch iPhone SE (2022) is all we will be getting.