iPhone 11 or OnePlus 9RT? Here are seven alternatives to the iPhone SE 2022

Whether it’s the small screen, the outdated design or the bland camera setup, the iPhone SE 5G has its flaws despite being an affordable Apple smartphone. For these very reasons, it may not be the best pick for everyone looking to buy a new phone in the Rs 43,900 to Rs 58,900 range.

If you don’t like the new iPhone SE, here are a few more smartphones that you can pick up for about the same price, but which may offer more value for your use-cases, be it better cameras, bigger displays, better designs or all of the above.

iPhone 11

Starting with some of Apple’s own smartphones, we have the iPhone 11. You can grab the 64GB variant at Rs 49,900 and the 128GB variant for Rs 54,900. However, you can get an extra discount of Rs 4,000 if you buy the phone with an ICICI credit card from Amazon India, bringing it very much into iPhone SE 5G territory.

The iPhone 11 is superior to the new SE in every category except once. It features an older processor that doesn’t support 5G, but comes with a better camera setup, a more modern design and a bigger display with Face ID. If 5G is not as important to you, you may want to check the iPhone 11 out.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

The next choice if you must have an iPhone is the iPhone 12 and 12 mini. They’re priced above the iPhone SE 5G, but you do get better specifications in almost every area. Yes, the new A15 chip on the iPhone SE 5G is newer than the A14 on the 12 series, but every other spec on the 12 beats the iPhone SE.

You can grab the iPhone 12 (64GB) for Rs 53,999, while the 12 mini is available for Rs 52,900 (64GB) and Rs 58,900 (128GB). The 12 mini also has an instant discount of Rs 5,000 if you buy the phone from Amazon India with an ICICI credit card.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Coming to the Android options, the new Motorola Edge 30 Pro is one of the most advanced Android flagships out there, and also the most affordable phone yet to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Priced at Rs 49,999, the Edge 30 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an 8GB/128GB storage configuration, a 50MP+50MP+2MP rear camera and 60MP front camera setup and a 4,800mAh battery.

OnePlus 9RT

The newest flagship-category OnePlus phone, the 9RT is a feature-packed successor to the OnePlus 9R 2021. It comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 50MP+16MP+2MP rear camera and 16MP front camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The OnePlus 9RT is priced at Rs 42,999 for the 8/128GB variant and Rs 46,999 for the 12/256GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G succeeds the popular Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and comes with improved features like a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, the Exynos 2100 chipset, a 12MP+12MP+8MP rear and 32MP front camera, a 4,500mAh battery that supports wireless charging.

Priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is also available with a flat Rs 5000 discount on Amazon India with HDFC Bank credit cards.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 108MP+8MP+5MP rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

It is available in three storage configurations starting at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs 43,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

iQOO 9

The second phone in the recently launched iQOO 9 series, the iQOO 9 is a performance-oriented device packed with features like a 6.56-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888+ chipset, a 48MP+13MP+13MP camera setup and a 4,350mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

The phone is available for Rs 42,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant, while a 12GB/256GB variant is available for Rs 46,990. Both variants can be purchased for Rs 4,000 less if you use a credit card to make the purchase.