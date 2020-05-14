iPhone SE (2020) can be purchased before OnePlus 8; sale begins on May 20

iPhone SE (2020) sale on May 20: Launch offers, price in India, other details (Image: Apple) iPhone SE (2020) sale on May 20: Launch offers, price in India, other details (Image: Apple)

After OnePlus, Apple also now announces the availability details of the iPhone SE (2020) that launched last month. Interested buyers in India will be able to purchase the new iPhone SE starting May 20. Currently, the iPhone will be available on Flipkart. As per the government guidelines for e-commerce platforms the delivery of the iPhone SE (2020) will happen only in Green and Orange zones for the time being.

For the iPhone SE (2020) Apple has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide launch offers to the consumers. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users buying the iPhone SE will get Rs 3,600 cashback. The offer will bring down the price of the iPhone to Rs 38,900. In the country, iPhone SE (2020) comes in three variants: 64GB internal storage at Rs 42,500, 128GB model at Rs 47,800, and lastly 256GB model at Rs 58,300. Apple hasn’t confirmed whether the HDFC bank offer is limited to a few weeks or will be available at all times.

After applying the HDFC bank offer consumers will be able to purchase the iPhone SE 2020 64GB model at Rs 38,900, 128GB storage model at Rs 44,200, and 256GB storage at Rs 54,700. The new iPhone SE comes in three colours: Black, White and PRODUCT RED. Read about the offer in details here.

Why the iPhone SE has many things going for it

Apple and OnePlus are going head-on in India. Earlier today OnePlus announced that the all-new 5G enabled OnePlus 8 series will be available in India starting May 29 in Amazon, OnePlus.in and across offline stores in the country. OnePlus has also partnered with State Bank of India to offer Rs 3,000 instant discount to consumers buying the OnePlus 8 Pro while OnePlus 8 buyers will get Rs 2,000 instant discount. The offer is valid for State Bank of India users only. Additionally, OnePlus is also hosting a special OnePlus 8 sale on May 18 on Amazon. The units will be available in limited quantities.

Why Apple’s $399 iPhone SE is a threat to competitors

Coming back to iPhone SE (2020), which has already received great feedback and positive response from the consumers around the world. The new iPhone SE is a big upgrade over the original iPhone SE. It comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, A13 Bionic chipset, TouchID support, no FaceID, up to 256GB storage, 12MP rear camera, 7MP selfie camera.

