iPhone SE (2020) to release in India soon: Listed on Flipkart, how to register

Smartphone companies are slowly starting their business in India after weeks of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Xiaomi just launched its Mi 10 flagship smartphone in the country starting at Rs 49,999. Following Mi, companies like Realme, Vivo, Honor, and others are gearing up to bring new products in the country this week. Soon Apple will also release the newly launched iPhone SE 2020 in the country. The new iPhone is listed on Flipkart.

E-commerce giants such as Amazon, Flipkart, and others have started delivering all kinds of products in Orange and Green zones. Red zones are still prohibited from non-essential delivery.

Flipkart has listed the iPhone SE 2020 under its mobiles section and the poster shows that the phone will be available for purchase very soon. The date is yet to be revealed.

To register just click on the banner of the iPhone SE 2020, enter the email ID and phone number, and you’re good to go. Flipkart will notify you when the new iPhone SE is available for purchase.

Why Apple’s $399 iPhone SE is a threat to competitors

iPhone SE price in India

iPhone SE 2020 is a direct competitor to the OnePlus 8 in India. The India price of the new iPhone SE starts at Rs 42,500 for the base 64GB storage model. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone SE is priced at Rs 47,800 while the 256GB storage model is set at Rs 58,300. The phone comes in three colours: Black, White and PRODUCT RED. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 41,999 for the base model. OnePlus 8 is up for pre-order and should be available for purchase very soon.

Why the iPhone SE has many things going for it

iPhone SE specifications

The iPhone SE 2020 is a much-upgraded version of the old iPhone SE that comes with a tiny screen and low-end features. The iPhone SE 2020 comes packed with a much bigger screen. The display measures 4.7-inches. It’s a Retina HD display with thick bezels on top and bottom similar to iPhone 8. Interestingly, the iPhone SE 2020 comes with TouchID support and no FaceID, definitely to cut down the pricing.

As far as the processor power is concerned the iPhone SE 2020 is at par with iPhone 11 series. It is powered by A13 Bionic chipset which is currently Apple’s most powerful processor available. The iPhone SE 2020 comes in three models with 64GB storage, 128GB storage and 256GB storage.

The phone includes a single camera on the front and back. It includes a 12MP f/1.8 aperture Wide camera at the back and a 7MP image sensor on the front. Similar to all the latest iPhones the new iPhone SE also runs iOS 13 software.

The iPhone SE is available through Apple Authorised Resellers, Flipkart and other retail stores. Details are yet to be revealed. The Flipkart banner states “Flipkart Unique” product which could mean that iPhone SE 2020 could be exclusive to Flipkart. Apple is yet to reveal more details.

