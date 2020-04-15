iPhone SE 2020 at Rs 42,500: A quick glimpse at everything Apple’s “affordable” iPhone offers

iPhone SE 2020 at Rs 42,500: Here’s a quick glimpse at what Apple’s “affordable” iPhone offers iPhone SE 2020 at Rs 42,500: Here’s a quick glimpse at what Apple’s “affordable” iPhone offers

The wait is finally over as Apple launches its iPhone SE successor, the iPhone SE (2020) amid Covid-19 pandemic. We have been hearing about the launch of the “affordable” iPhone for a very long time now, nearly two years to be precise. Now the “affordable” iPhone is officially here.

Strategically Apple decided to announce the “affordable” iPhone it a day after OnePlus 8 series debuts globally. The India price of the new iPhone SE starts at Rs 42,500 for the base 64GB storage model. The India price of the OnePlus 8 is yet to be announced but globally it comes at a starting price of $699. The phone comes in three colours: Black, White and PRODUCT RED.

iPhone SE 2020 specifications

Screen: The iPhone SE (2020) packs a much bigger screen when compared to the SE of 2016. The new iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with thick bezels on top and bottom.

Design: The iPhone SE 2020 looks similar to the iPhone 8 with all-glass design and TouchID as a security option.

Processor: As far as the processor power is concerned the iPhone SE 2020 is at par with iPhone 11 series. The phone comes with A13 Bionic chipset which is currently Apple’s most powerful processor available.

Cameras: There’s a single camera on the front and back similar to iPhone XR. The phone incorporates a 12MP f/1.8 aperture Wide camera. On the front there’s a 7MP image sensor that sits inside he thick bezel.

Battery: Apple has not revealed the battery details yet but confirmed that it comes with wireless-charging capability with Qi-certified chargers and also supports fast-charging.

Software: Similar to all the latest iPhones the new iPhone SE also runs iOS 13 software.

Variants: The iPhone SE 2020 comes in three models with 64GB storage, 128GB storage and 256GB storage.

For the India pricing, Apple has just announced the price of the base 64GB model. The price of the 128GB and 256GB yet to be revealed. The iPhone SE is available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

iPhone SE 2020: Other features to note

*The iPhone SE 2020 comes with water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

*It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback.

*iPhone SE uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions such as animating Live Photos, previewing messages, rearranging apps, contextual menus, and more.

*No Face ID there. iPhone SE features Touch ID similar to the iPhone 8.

*iPhone SE 2020 supports Dual SIM including eSIM. This gives flexibility for users to have two separate SIM cards on a single device while traveling.

*iPhone SE 2020 uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to bring camera features such as Portrait mode, six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control.

*The iPhone can capture portrait selfies as well. It also supports the next-generation Smart HDR.

*The new iPhone SE can capture high-quality videos at 4K up to 60fps.

Commenting on the launch of the refreshed iPhone SE, Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said, “The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way — including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos — while still being very affordable.”

“iPhone SE features the industry-leading performance of A13 Bionic that enables great battery life, takes stunning Portrait mode and Smart HDR photos, shoots amazing videos with stereo audio, is great for games and super fast web surfing, and is built with the same industry-leading security features our customers expect. We can’t wait to get iPhone SE into customers’ hands,” Schiller added.

Apple's COVID-19 contribution Apple has also announced that a portion of proceeds for iPhone SE (PRODUCT)RED purchases "will go directly to Global Fund's newly established COVID-19 Response Fund — providing funding to countries in need of PPE, diagnostics treatment, lab equipment, public safety communications, supply chain support and more — as well as HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counselling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies."

