Flipkart Apple Days: iPhone SE (2020) listed at lowest price

Apple’s affordable smartphones iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone XR are available at a heavily discounted price during the Apple Days on the e-commerce website and app Flipkart. The sale started on August 22 and will go on till August 25.

The iPhone SE 2020 is available at its lowest ever price as without any bank offers it will cost you Rs 35,999 for the 64GB variant, Rs 40,999 for the one with 128GB internal storage and Rs 50,999 for 256GB version. On the other hand, the iPhone XR 64GB variant is available for Rs 45,999 and 128GB version for Rs 51,999. In addition to the flat discount, Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users will get an additional five per cent discount available. You can also get up to Rs 13,450 off on the exchange of your old phone.

When iPhone SE 2020 was launched earlier this year in April, it was available for Rs 42,500 and Rs 47,8000 for the 64GB variant and 128GB variant respectively. The 256GB version was later made available for Rs 58,300.

Apple is expected to launch its much-awaited iPhone 12 series in the coming few weeks after the delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the leaks, three sizes of the iPhone 12 will be launched 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch.

The iPhone SE 2020 has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with thick bezels. On the rear, it has a 12MP camera and a 7MP camera front camera. It has a powerful A13 Bionic chip with a third-gen Neural processor. It is capable of fast charging and wireless charging. Also, it is water and dust resistant and has an IP67 rating.

The iPhone XR has a bigger 6.1-inch display. It has a 12MP camera on the back and a 7MP front snapper. Compared to iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR has an older A12 bionic chip. It also supports fast charging and wireless charging.

