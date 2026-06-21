iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Pro: The curious case of Apple’s higher retail prices

In just over two months, Apple is expected to introduce two of its most anticipated smartphones, setting the stage for one of the biggest tech launches of the year. One is the long-rumoured foldable iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone Ultra, while the other is the iPhone 18 Pro, the flagship model in the upcoming iPhone 18 series. Both phones are expected to represent the crème de la crème of the smartphone market, packing the latest technologies, with the iPhone Fold potentially becoming Apple’s first $2,000 smartphone. However, both devices are launching at a time when Apple is already warning consumers that upcoming devices could become more expensive due to the global memory shortage. This raises an important question: are the iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Pro worth their premium price tags at a time when layoffs across the tech industry are widespread and economic uncertainty remains?

iPhone Fold

By now, it is almost certain that Apple will debut its first foldable iPhone later this year. Apple competitors Samsung and Huawei have had foldable phones since 2019. Foldable phones currently represent a small fraction of all smartphones sold globally, but the arrival of a foldable iPhone could change that, to say the least. In typical Apple fashion, the company has not confirmed whether a foldable iPhone even exists or if one is coming. However, reports suggest that the device is ready and could be unveiled for the first time this fall in September, although its retail availability remains a subject of debate.

The first foldable iPhone will likely feature a book-style design. It is expected to be shorter and wider, with a more compact, squat profile similar to the original Google Pixel Fold. This would make it closer in form factor to the Huawei Pura X foldable phone.

Apple is also reportedly focusing on reducing the display crease and improving durability—two key challenges for foldable smartphones. (Image Source:Sony Dickson/X) Apple is also reportedly focusing on reducing the display crease and improving durability—two key challenges for foldable smartphones. (Image Source:Sony Dickson/X)

In March, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the larger foldable iPhone could feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display. When folded, it is rumored to measure between 9mm and 9.5mm thick, reducing to around 4.5mm to 4.8mm when unfolded.

Expect it to feature the most powerful A-series chip, along with enough RAM to handle multiple display. The foldable iPhone is also expected to feature two rear cameras and a front-facing camera on both the external and internal displays. Interestingly, Apple’s first book-style foldable to bring back Touch ID as a side-mounted button, as Face ID may be excluded due to space constraints. The screen on the iPhone Fold is rumoured to have little or no crease.

Perhaps one of the most interesting aspects of the foldable iPhone will be its software. While existing Android-based foldable phones often lack the software refinements needed to truly elevate the experience, Apple may be preparing a major push to get the software experience right on its first foldable device.

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We may have already seen some hints during Apple’s recently held WWDC 2026. During the keynote, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, explained that an all-new Device Hub allows users to dynamically resize apps and simulate different screen configurations. This could suggest that Apple is preparing developers for hardware that is not limited to a traditional, single-screen form factor. In another example, widgets for apps like Music, News, and Weather can now expand into a full-page view. This feature would feel unnecessary on a conventional single-screen iPhone, but it makes much more sense on a foldable iPhone with more screen real estate.

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And, of course, the iPhone Fold won’t come cheap. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple’s book-style foldable iPhone could be priced anywhere between $2,000 and $2,500. It’s fair to say that Apple will be charging top dollar for the iPhone Fold.

The camera is expected to get a big upgrade this year. It’s rumoured to have an all-new aperture lens. (Image: X/Saurav) The camera is expected to get a big upgrade this year. It’s rumoured to have an all-new aperture lens. (Image: X/Saurav)

iPhone 18 Pro/Max

While the iPhone Fold is naturally getting all the attention ahead of launch, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may also be receiving some major upgrades. Even though they are expected to remain similar to their predecessors, with the same overall design, screen sizes, and triple-camera setup, several interesting improvements appear to be on the cards. A more powerful display featuring LTPO+ technology for improved battery life and efficiency is expected, along with an advanced A20 chip for better performance and power management. A smaller Dynamic Island, as well as Apple’s first variable aperture camera, meaning it will “physically adjust the size of the lens opening to control how much light reaches the sensor”, are also rumoured to be on the way. The iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to come in light blue, dark cherry, dark gray, and silver colour options. It may also retain the aluminium finish from the iPhone 17 Pro, with a frosted Ceramic Shield back panel.

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Get ready to pay more for Apple’s upcoming devices

With the global memory crisis likely to continue for another year, and with other smartphone companies already increasing prices, Apple is expected to follow suit. In fact, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told the Wall Street Journal that the company plans to raise prices on some products due to the ongoing memory shortage. Although Cook declined to say when the price increases would take effect or which devices and models would be affected, Apple is expected to reserve the price hikes for its premium devices, such as the Pro-series iPhones, as higher-end customers are more likely to absorb the additional cost. Experts warn that Apple could increase the price of the $999 iPhone Pro and the $1,199 iPhone Pro Max by $100.