Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Apple iPhone 6s vs Google Huawei Nexus 6P camera: Which one does it better?

We decided to compare the Nexus 6P with its 12.3 mp camera and 1.55 µm pixels size against the Apple iPhone 6s.

Written by Shruti Dhapola | Updated: November 21, 2015 1:00:21 pm
Related News

The latest Google Nexus 6P manufactured by Chinese firm Huawei has a stunning camera for an Android phone. We decided to compare the Nexus 6P’s 12.3 mp camera with 1.55 µm pixels size against the Apple iPhone 6s which also comes with a 12 megapixel camera but with a smaller sensor size at 1.22 µm pixels.

Both phones don’t offer optical image stabilisation, unlike say the iPhone 6s Plus or the S6 Edge+ smartphone.

Nexus 6P review, Nexus 6P vs iPhone 6s camera, Nexus 6P camera review, iPhone 6s camera, Apple vs Google, Nexus 6P camera smartphone, Nexus 6P india price, Nexus 6P Flipkart, iPhone 6s Flipkart, iPhone 6s Amazon, technology, technology news (L to R) The first image is from an iPhone 6s, the second from the Nexus 6P. Nexus 6P review, Nexus 6P vs iPhone 6s camera, Nexus 6P camera review, iPhone 6s camera, Apple vs Google, Nexus 6P camera smartphone, Nexus 6P india price, Nexus 6P Flipkart, iPhone 6s Flipkart, iPhone 6s Amazon, technology, technology news (L to R) The first image is from the Nexus 6P, the second one from the iPhone 6s.

When it comes to reds (and various shades of red), and taking pictures in low-light, the Nexus 6P definitely has an edge over the Apple iPhone 6s. Although when there is ample light, both phones do comparable job with such photos.

Nexus 6P review, Nexus 6P vs iPhone 6s camera, Nexus 6P camera review, iPhone 6s camera, Apple vs Google, Nexus 6P camera smartphone, Nexus 6P india price, Nexus 6P Flipkart, iPhone 6s Flipkart, iPhone 6s Amazon, technology, technology news (L to R) Bare minimum light: Nexus 6P and iPhone 6s samples. One on the left is the Nexus 6P, right is iPhone 6s.

Both these pictures were taken with barely any light in the room. The Nexus 6P delivers a brighter image than iPhone 6s.

Nexus 6P review, Nexus 6P vs iPhone 6s camera, Nexus 6P camera review, iPhone 6s camera, Apple vs Google, Nexus 6P camera smartphone, Nexus 6P india price, Nexus 6P Flipkart, iPhone 6s Flipkart, iPhone 6s Amazon, technology, technology news (L to R) Sunset taken from iPhone 6s, Nexus 6P. The one on the left is actually by an Apple iPhone 6s, while the one on the right is the Nexus 6P.

Personally I like the Apple iPhone 6s picture more as it manages to bring alive the sunset in a very real way, even though the trees appear darker. The Nexus 6P image, though has a more blueish sky.

Nexus 6P review, Nexus 6P vs iPhone 6s camera, Nexus 6P camera review, iPhone 6s camera, Apple vs Google, Nexus 6P camera smartphone, Nexus 6P india price, Nexus 6P Flipkart, iPhone 6s Flipkart, iPhone 6s Amazon, technology, technology news (L to R) The iPhone 6s picture on the left, Nexus 6P on the right.

Apple iPhone 6s picture with its red appears dull compared to how the Huawei Nexus 6P captures the same object. However I would say that the iPhone 6s picture is actually closer to the real colour of the box.

Nexus 6P review, Nexus 6P vs iPhone 6s camera, Nexus 6P camera review, iPhone 6s camera, Apple vs Google, Nexus 6P camera smartphone, Nexus 6P india price, Nexus 6P Flipkart, iPhone 6s Flipkart, iPhone 6s Amazon, technology, technology news ( L to R) Nexus 6P moon vs iPhone 6s Moon.

Apple iPhone 6s has serious difficulties dealing with noise, especially in low-light compared to the Nexus 6P.  We used the zoom to maximum in both phones.

Conclusion: When it comes to low-light, the Nexus 6P really does a stunning job, and can surprise you with the results.

As we noted in our review, the phone captures great details in images and works well for those who like to take out their smartphone and just click, without tinkering too much with settings or filters.

The Apple iPhone 6s on the other hand is still much better when it comes to processing some colours, especially greens. If you are one of those, who like their pictures looking more natural, then you might prefer the iPhone 6s.

Watch our video reviews  

Tell in the comments which smartphone did a better job.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement