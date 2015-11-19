Apple iPhone 6s vs Google Huawei Nexus 6P camera: Which one does it better?

The latest Google Nexus 6P manufactured by Chinese firm Huawei has a stunning camera for an Android phone. We decided to compare the Nexus 6P’s 12.3 mp camera with 1.55 µm pixels size against the Apple iPhone 6s which also comes with a 12 megapixel camera but with a smaller sensor size at 1.22 µm pixels.

Both phones don’t offer optical image stabilisation, unlike say the iPhone 6s Plus or the S6 Edge+ smartphone.

(L to R) The first image is from an iPhone 6s, the second from the Nexus 6P.

(L to R) The first image is from the Nexus 6P, the second one from the iPhone 6s.

When it comes to reds (and various shades of red), and taking pictures in low-light, the Nexus 6P definitely has an edge over the Apple iPhone 6s. Although when there is ample light, both phones do comparable job with such photos.

(L to R) Bare minimum light: Nexus 6P and iPhone 6s samples. One on the left is the Nexus 6P, right is iPhone 6s.

Both these pictures were taken with barely any light in the room. The Nexus 6P delivers a brighter image than iPhone 6s.

(L to R) Sunset taken from iPhone 6s, Nexus 6P. The one on the left is actually by an Apple iPhone 6s, while the one on the right is the Nexus 6P.

Personally I like the Apple iPhone 6s picture more as it manages to bring alive the sunset in a very real way, even though the trees appear darker. The Nexus 6P image, though has a more blueish sky.

(L to R) The iPhone 6s picture on the left, Nexus 6P on the right.

Apple iPhone 6s picture with its red appears dull compared to how the Huawei Nexus 6P captures the same object. However I would say that the iPhone 6s picture is actually closer to the real colour of the box.

( L to R) Nexus 6P moon vs iPhone 6s Moon.

Apple iPhone 6s has serious difficulties dealing with noise, especially in low-light compared to the Nexus 6P. We used the zoom to maximum in both phones.

Conclusion: When it comes to low-light, the Nexus 6P really does a stunning job, and can surprise you with the results.

As we noted in our review, the phone captures great details in images and works well for those who like to take out their smartphone and just click, without tinkering too much with settings or filters.

The Apple iPhone 6s on the other hand is still much better when it comes to processing some colours, especially greens. If you are one of those, who like their pictures looking more natural, then you might prefer the iPhone 6s.

