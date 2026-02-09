iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone

Apple’s iPhone 16e was the best “budget” iPhone last year, and although some may disagree, the fact remains that a device like the iPhone 17 is still inaccessible to a lot of people. The iPhone 16e gave many new users the ability to afford an iPhone, and it was a pretty good phone nonetheless. Now, a year after the release of the iPhone 16e, Apple is gearing up to launch the lower-priced iPhone 17e, which could offer notable improvements over last year’s model. In fact, a new report suggests that Apple could launch the successor to the iPhone 16e as early as late February. But the question remains: will the new iPhone 17e bring considerable upgrades to the table, and what, if anything, will Apple do differently this year?

Here are our expectations for the iPhone 17e, including the potential upgrades, launch price, and release date in India.

February 2026 is the launch date

The internet is abuzz with leaks surrounding the iPhone 17e, with the latest report from Bloomberg claiming that the launch is just around the corner. The report suggests that Apple may debut the iPhone 17e via a press release on February 19, a day after Google launches the Pixel 10a. Apple has not yet confirmed the iPhone 17e. Last year’s iPhone 16e debuted in mid-February through a press release, so expect Apple to launch the iPhone 17e in a similar fashion.

iPhone 17e to be priced on a higher side

With the launch of the iPhone 16e last year, Apple increased the retail price of the device, despite the fact that the iPhone 16e was always intended to be a budget iPhone. At $599 (or Rs 59,900 in India), it was hardly cheap by any metric, but that’s the reality. We expect the new iPhone 17e to launch at the same retail price as the iPhone 16e, although there is a possibility that it could be priced higher. However, we doubt that will be the case. While global RAM prices are rising and other brands have started increasing smartphone prices, Apple can afford to take a hit on margins if it truly sees the iPhone 17e as a big seller in its top-performing markets.

There are strong rumours that the iPhone 17E is getting the Dynamic Island pill-shaped animated camera cutout on the front display. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) There are strong rumours that the iPhone 17E is getting the Dynamic Island pill-shaped animated camera cutout on the front display. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

Dynamic Island and MagSafe charging could be added

No matter how you look at the iPhone 16e, it is essentially a repackaged iPhone 14, but with a USB-C port and a single camera. We doubt Apple will redesign the iPhone 17e anytime soon. However, there are strong rumours that the new iPhone 17e could finally get a Dynamic Island cutout, seen on modern iPhones, bringing features such as dynamically sized notifications for timers and app alerts, including Uber pickups.

Apple is also expected to stick with a 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 17e, though we don’t think a 120Hz display, dubbed ProMotion by Apple, will be added anytime soon.

Perhaps the most meaningful upgrade consumers can expect on the iPhone 17e is the addition of MagSafe, which was missing from last year’s iPhone 16e. The feature allows users to attach magnetic accessories such as chargers and wallets without a case and has been available on most iPhone models since 2020. This would be a major improvement for users upgrading from an iPhone SE or the iPhone 11, both of which support Qi wireless charging but lack the magnets required for MagSafe accessories.

The iPhone 17e will be positioned as the budget iPhone, a pergfect entry into the Apple ecosystem. (Express Photo) The iPhone 17e will be positioned as the budget iPhone, a pergfect entry into the Apple ecosystem. (Express Photo)

Future of the iPhone 17e in the smartphone landscape

The iPhone 17e could be positioned as the entry point to the Apple ecosystem, and the company needs a budget device to better compete with rivals, especially Google, which is also gearing up to launch the Pixel 10e later this month. That said, the iPhone 17e won’t be cheap. The iPhone 16e proved last year that Apple views this device as a semi-premium phone and prices it accordingly (yes, there’s no escaping the Apple tax). With flagship phones getting more expensive year over year, the iPhone 17e may be positioned as the “accessible” iPhone, reflecting how the smartphone market has changed.