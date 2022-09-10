iPhone 15 Pro Max may be called the iPhone 15 Ultra

At this year’s Apple Far Out event, the tech giant made it clear that the iPhone 14 Pro and non-Pro variant will differ significantly in terms of price as well as hardware. Just days after the launch of the 14-series, we already have the first rumours of the iPhone 15 series surfacing on the web.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max might be renamed to iPhone 15 Ultra. This could be Apple’s way of setting apart the iPhone 15’s top-end variant further apart from the iPhone 15 Pro. Currently there isn’t much separating the Pro and Pro Max variants besides a bigger size. With the iPhone 11, 12, 13 and 14 series, the Pro Max variant is essentially a larger screen, bigger battery version of the Pro. Both offer the same features, functionalities and storage variants. That could change with the iPhone 15 series.

A recent report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also notes that the difference between the iPhone 15 standard and Pro models will be even more significant in order to increase the average selling price and shipment allocation. For some context, Apple has already differentiated the Pro and non-Pro models quite a bit this year, with hardware like the A16 Bionic chip and features like Dynamic Island being exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. This difference could reportedly be even more significant with the iPhone 15 series.

Kuo adds that the tech giant will also increase the difference between the Pro and Pro Max version which might result in more sales and profit. This further strengthens rumours of the ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ name.

This year, Apple killed the iPhone Mini in favour of a larger iPhone 14 Plus, which features a 6.7-inch but is powered by last year’s A15 Bionic chipset while the A16 Bionic is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro variants. Also, a lot of newly added features like the dynamic island, always-on display and others are only available on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Expect some more shuffling in the lineup next year, with a rumoured switch to USB Type-C expected as well, among other changes and improvements.