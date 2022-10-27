iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature A17 Bionic chip, 8GB RAM

Last month, Apple concluded its Far Out event and unveiled the iPhone 14 series. The recently launched lineup includes four models – two Pro and two non-Pro variants. Now, it looks like the rumour mill already has its eyes set on the iPhone 15 series.

According to a recent report by TrendForce, ‘Apple will maintain a four new model release schedule featuring two processors to further differentiate between standard and high-end models.’

This means that the upcoming lineup could retain the iPhone 14 series’ configuration of two Pro models which will reportedly be powered by the A17 Bionic chipset while the A16 Bionic will make its way to the non-Pro variants.

The report also reiterated Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo and Mark Gurman’s earlier speculations that the iPhone 15 series will come with a USB-C port, which falls in line with Apple’s plan to comply with EU’s recently passed regulation suggesting that all smartphones launched in 2024 must have a USB-C charging port. The report also suggests that the Pro variants could come with 8GB of RAM.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

Other rumoured specifications include an eight-part lens and a periscope camera on the Pro Max model, which means the iPhone 15 will be able to zoom in more compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also, Apple could most likely stick with Qualcomm to supply 5G modems on the upcoming phones.