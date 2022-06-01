iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Here’s how Apple will differentiate the ‘pro’ line from ‘non-pro’ models

If rumours of what’s coming next prove true, you may not need to put the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro under a microscope to find out the differences between the two phones. For this year, Apple is said to test out a new strategy to clearly differentiate between the ‘pro’ and ‘non-pro’ models. Right now, if you’re using the iPhone 13 Pro it’s not entirely different from the regular iPhone 13 barring a few features. But even as one of Apple’s biggest fans, you would think twice about spending money on the iPhone 13 Pro. Starting with the iPhone 14 series, it looks like Apple is completely shaking up the iPhone lineup and for a good reason. Insiders and analysts expect the iPhone 14 Pro to be dramatically different from the iPhone 14 as part of the move to push more customers to the high-end Pro line. This is good for customers because then you know the price you are paying for the iPhone 14 Pro will get you access to more exclusive features.

Here’s how the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will differentiate based on speculation.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Hole-punch display

Apple is finally bidding goodbye to the notch (the area where the TrueDepth camera unit sits at the top of the screen), starting with the iPhone 14 series but there is a catch. Only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could end up looking entirely different from the based models. The plan is to replace the notch from the Pro lineup with two cut-outs at the top of the display. Not only the hole-punch design will be a more space-efficient and elegant solution compared to the notch but it can still accommodate FaceID. That means the hole-punch design may be reserved for Apple’s flagship iPhone series, with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max expected to stick to the same notch as the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: A16 chipset

Whether you pick an entry-level iPhone that starts at $699 or a Pro model starting at $999, every iPhone lineup has essentially been the same based on the processing power for years. That might not be the case this year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims Apple will differentiate the ‘pro’ and ‘non-pro’ models further by including a new A16 processor in the iPhone 14 Pro. He says the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max would be powered by the current A15 Bionic but possibly feature more RAM, up from 4GB to 6GB. Using last year’s chipset in a new iPhone would be a first for Apple.

Some believe the decision to put an old processor in the next-generation iPhone could be related to the chip shortage. But the truth is it’s becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate between the Pro and non-Pro line other than the price. If Apple wants to justify the price you are paying for the iPhone 14 Pro, it needs to bring meaningful changes to the Pro lineup. By adding a new, powerful processor to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple will be able to sell the Pro lineup to pro-level mobile gamers and content creators. And it might work. Not to forget, last year, Apple used the A15 in the Pro models having an extra GPU core. So it is possible to see the A16 processor being exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple could also shake up the price of the iPhone lineup which largely looks the same for the past few years. With the company reportedly replacing the iPhone 14 mini with the iPhone 14 Max, the latter model with a 6.7-inch could start at $899.

iPhone 14 rumoured pricing

iPhone 14: $799

iPhone 14 Max: $899

iPhone 14 Pro: $1099

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1199

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Always-on display

Apple may bring the always-on display mode to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in order to keep the Pro lineup separate from the non-Pro line. Yet although the always-on mode would certainly be a first for Apple’s iPhone lineup, it’s hardly a new feature, as Samsung and other companies have been adding launching phones with always-on display for years. The always-on display essentially allows a toned-down lock screen experience with the clock and battery charge always visible.

Rumoured iPhone 14 screen sizes

iPhone 14: 6.1-inch

iPhone 14 Max: 6.7-inch

iPhone 14 Pro: 6.1-inch

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7-inch

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: 48MP camera

Apple may bring a 48MP camera system to the iPhone but keep it limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The lens on the regular iPhone 14 will remain a 12MP camera. A dramatically improved camera adds a much bigger gap in perception value, helping Apple further to sell the iPhone 14 Pro to mobile camera enthusiasts and photographers. Adding a more advanced camera system to the iPhone 14 Pro, it could make the $1000 model more justified. Insiders believe the 48MP wide-angle camera alongside an advanced front-facing camera is some of the biggest camera upgrades seen on the iPhone in years. That could give people a genuine reason to buy the iPhone 14 Pro.