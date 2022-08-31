Apple iPhone 14 to Redmi 11 Prime: Big tech launches to watch out for in September

September is packed with tech launches this year, and we aren’t only talking about the Apple event. With a number of other launches across segments to watch out for, here are the top smartphone launches this year that you need to know about.

iPhone 14 series

Apple is set to launch the new iPhone 14 series early in September. We expect to see four new iPhone 14 series models this year including the vanilla iPhone 14 along with the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Other expected changes include the new A16 chip, a new notch and new cameras, along with fast charging support, although some of those may be reserved only for the Pro models. We should know more in a few days.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The Motorola flagship had launched in China earlier this year as the Edge X30 Pro and now the phone is expected to come to India and other markets as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 144Hz OLED screen, 125W fast charging and a 4,500mAh battery.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is also expected to feature a 200MP camera on the back and a 60MP front camera.

Xiaomi 12T Pro

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to the global rebrand of the Redmi K50 Ultra, helping Xiaomi bring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset to its lineup in markets like India. The 12T Pro is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate and a 200MP primary camera sensor. It could also be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Redmi 11 Prime

The Redmi 11 Prime is the next entry in the Redmi 11 series after the brand quietly launched the Redmi Note 11 SE last week. Another rebranded phone from the Chinese market, the Redmi 11 Prime is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and could come with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display, 90Hz refresh rate and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The phone could also pack a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and is expected to launch on September 6.